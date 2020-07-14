BuckeyeGrove - Where the redshirt freshmen stand entering 2020

If you’re off the field, you’re likely out of mind for many Buckeye fans, but one year of limited action has little bearing in determining a player’s ultimate success at Ohio State.

Of the slew of freshmen to take a redshirt in 2019, several are four-star prospects and Rivals250 recruits who simply need a little more time before the full extent of their abilities can be exercised on the field for the Buckeyes.

Players like Cade Stover and Cormontae Hamilton found out that the positions they had entered the program to play may not be their best fit, while Ronnie Hickman simply couldn’t play while dealing with an ACL injury.

Many more simply must put in the practice reps and wait their turn for an opportunity to break out in the future, a process that requires patience but one that countless Buckeyes have reaped the eventual benefits from with national recognition and NFL contracts at the end of the tunnel.

We looked at three redshirt freshmen on each side of the ball to check out where they stand heading into their second seasons in Columbus, Ohio.