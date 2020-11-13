BuckeyeGrove - Where Ohio State's commits are playing this week (Nov. 13 and Nov. 14)

Buckeyes in the Playoffs

Breakdown: La Salle (8-2) and Washington (9-1) are slated to face off tonight at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in what promises to be an entertaining matchup. La Salle features Ohio State commit Jaylen Johnson on defense, while Washington has fellow Buckeyes pledge Jayden Ballard on the opposite side of the ball. This is a Final Four battle that will determine who advances to the Division II OHSAA State Final. Both teams have not lost in over two months, so this will be a good one to watch. Last Week's Stats: Johnson's stats weren't available from last week, but Ballard did reel in seven catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a monster performance against Perry. It will be interesting to see if/when these two go up against one another in a one-on-one matchup tonight.

Team Record: 10-0 Upcoming Game: It has been a perfect season so far for Reid Carrico and his teammates at Ironton. They may be meeting their match tomorrow, however, as their opponent, Roger Bacon, is also 10-0 on the year. This is a Division V OHSAA State Final Four matchup, with a trip to the state championship on the line. Last Week's Stats: Carrico was once again a valuable asset in the Tigers' rushing attack last week as he had 66 yards on the ground and his team's only two touchdowns.

Team Record: 8-2 Upcoming Game: Archbishop Alter is in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, and they're looking to raise that number to nine later today. With five-star CJ Hicks leading the way, the Knights are set to do battle with St. Francis DeSales (9-1) at 7:00 p.m. EST. Just like the games above, this is a State Final Four matchup, with this one being in Division III of the OHSAA. Last Week's Stats: While Hicks full stats were not available, he did have an impressive 56-yard touchdown run that caught the attention of future teammates Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson.

Team Record: 4-0 Upcoming Game: De Smet has cruised to two straight victories in the playoffs, outscoring their opponents by an average of 44 points per game. The Spartans will look to continue their dominance as they are slated to face off against Howell (9-1) tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: None of his defensive stats were available, but Johnson did have a key 68-yard touchdown reception against Christian Brothers last week.

Team Record: 5-0 Upcoming Game: South Warren was initially slated to play this game a week ago, but the KHSAA delayed the beginning of their playoffs by one week. Dunn and his teammates will take on Christian County (1-4) later tonight in their first playoff game. Last Week's Stats: N/A as his team did not play.

Team Record: 5-2 Upcoming Game: Blue Valley North traded off wins and losses in the first four games of their season, but have bounced back nicely. The Mustangs have strung together three straight victories, with two of those coming in the playoffs. They'll now have a tough task at hand with Shawnee Mission Northwest (6-1) later tonight. Last Week's Stats: Those were not available, but it was reported that McCullough has 50 tackles and a pair of interceptions in seven games this season.

Buckeyes in the Regular Season

Team Record: 3-2 Upcoming Game: It did not look good for Cherokee Trail early on as his team dropped a game 50-62, and were blown out 7-49 the following week. The Cougars have bounced back strongly, however, with three straight victories. They'll look to improve their season record to 4-2 when they go up against Overland (0-5) later tonight. Last Week's Stats: N/A