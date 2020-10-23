BuckeyeGrove - Where Ohio State's commits are playing this week (10/23 and 10/24)

2021 Class

Team Record: 7-0 Upcoming Game: Streetsboro easily took care of McKinley in the second round of the playoffs last week as they beat them 41-6. The Rockets are now set to face off against Dover (4-4) tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: Four total tackles, two of which were solo.

Team Record: 7-0 Upcoming Game: Ironton and Streetsboro are both 7-0 this season, with the Fighting Tigers having won their playoff game over New Lexington by 46 points on Saturday. They will now have a home playoff matchup with Johnstown-Monroe (6-2) tomorrow in the Regional Quarterfinals. Last Week's Stats: 12 carries for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Team Record: 5-2 Upcoming Game: La Salle has put together back-to-back victories, with their latest one being over Little Miami by a score of 42-14. The Lancers are scheduled to play Stebbins (5-2) in the Regional Quarterfinals tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: A trio of tackles.

Team Record: 6-1 Upcoming Game: Washington nearly has a perfect record on the season, and continued their dominance with a 56-0 home playoff victory over Walnut Ridge last Friday. Their next game will be tonight when they host Hoover (5-2) in the Regional Quarterfinals. Last Week's Stats: 63-yard touchdown reception.

Team Record: 4-2 Upcoming Game: Ben Christman and his teammates at Revere High School are hoping to follow up on their impressive victory over Buckeye High School last week. They are gearing up to take on the No. 1-seeded Columbian Tornadoes (6-1) tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: N/A

Team Record: 2-4 Upcoming Game: Ensworth is seeking their third consecutive victory later today. The Tigers are slated to play powerhouse Brentwood Academy (8-0), though it is not quite clear yet if Turrentine (injured ankle) will play in this game. Last Week's Stats: N/A due to injury.

Team Record: 2-0 Upcoming Game: With Denzel Burke on board, Saguaro easily won against Maricopa by a score of 70-14. The Sabercats are set to clash against Hamilton (2-0) later tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: N/A

Team Record: 1-3 Upcoming Game: Episcopal has lost each of their last three games by at least double digits, so they'll hope to turn in a better effort tonight. The Knights will square off against St. John's (1-1) in a home district matchup. Last Week's Stats: N/A as he was on a bye.

Team Record: 2-0 Upcoming Game: Just like his future teammate, Johnson and his team are also off to a 2-0 start this fall following a 38-22 win against St. Louis University a week ago. De Smet is now set for a non-district matchup with Vashon (0-0) tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: N/A

Team Record: 4-0 Upcoming Game: With Jantzen Dunn back in the lineup for the first time this season, South Warren cruised to a 37-13 victory over Greenwood last Friday. They'll look to maintain their perfect record when they clash against Christian County (1-2) at 7:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: Three receptions for 48 yards in the first half, including a 13-yard touchdown catch.

Team Record: 0-2 Upcoming Game: Hart and company are looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses to start their season. They are gearing up for an away game against Smoky Hill (1-1) tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: Two catches for 23 yards.

2022 Class

Team Record: 5-2 Upcoming Game: Archbishop Alter started off 0-2, but has ripped off five straight victories, including a 35-13 playoff win over Dunbar. Led by five-star CJ Hicks, the Knights will do battle with Trotwood-Madison (4-0) tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: Sack, a deflected pass and an 11-yard touchdown.

Team Record: 2-2 Upcoming Game: It was another close loss for Blue Valley North last week as they lost to Blue Valley West 28-31. The Mustangs will look to bounce back against Blue Valley Southwest (1-4) tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: Touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Team Record: 7-0 Upcoming Game: Lakota West, led by Brown and Tshabola, have been dominating their competition this year, which featured a 31-14 win against Lakota East a week ago. The Firebirds are set to take on Colerain (6-2) in a home playoff game tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: N/A (Brown was inactive)

