BuckeyeGrove - Where Ohio State's commits are playing this week (Oct. 2)

2021 Class

Team Record: 0-3 Upcoming Game: Ensworth is looking to secure their first victory of the season tonight when they take on Father Ryan High School (1-2). The Tigers dropped the last game they played, which was against Montgomery Bell Academy, by a score of 21-31 Last Week's Stats: We could not find Turrentine's full stats, but he did recover an onside kick against MBA.

Team Record: 5-0 Upcoming Game: In a shortened season, Streetsboro was able to finish with a 5-0 record after crushing Ravenna 63-14 last Friday. They'll have a first-round bye in Region 9 and will play the winner of Niles McKinley and Ravenna. Last Week's Stats: Hall has been dealing with an injury, so he's missed the past couple of games for the Rockets.

Team Record: 1-1 Upcoming Game: Episcopal bounced back last week after a season-opening loss as they beat Legacy School of Sports Science 27-12. They'll now have an away non-conference game against Angleton (1-0) later tonight. Last Week's Stats: N/A

Team Record: 3-2 Upcoming Game: The La Salle Lancers are looking to bounce back yet against when they take on Archbishop Moeller (1-4) at 7:00 p.m. EST. This will be a home conference game for the program. Last Week's Stats: Johnson is usually reliable with providing his stats, but we did not hear back from him last week and could not find any stats online.

Team Record: 5-0 Upcoming Game: Led by borderline Rivals100 prospect Reid Carrico, Ironton has manufactured a perfect season up until this point. They are hoping to maintain their perfect record when they clash against Sycamore (1-4) tonight. Last Week's Stats: Carrico was a monster as a ball carrier a week ago as he rushed for 190 yards on just six carries, which is over 30 yards per rush. He also hit paydirt three times in their 58-10 win over Chesapeake.

Team Record: 4-1 Upcoming Game: Washington has put together four straight wins after losing their season opener against St. Edward on Aug. 28. The Tigers will take on McKinley, which is also 4-1, on Saturday afternoon. Last Week's Stats: Ballard caught a pair of passes for 16 yards, but made a key play in last week's game. He hauled in a pass on a two-point conversion that tied the game at 14 apiece.

Team Record: 2-0 Upcoming Game: South Warren has only played two games so far in 2020, but has won both of those matchups. They are now gearing up to take on the undefeated Bowling Green Purples on Friday. Last Week's Stats: N/A. Dunn has been dealing with a minor muscle injury and has not played this season, and his status for tonight is doubtful.

Team Record: 3-1 Upcoming Game: The Revere Minutemen are hoping to secure their fourth straight win when they face off against Maple Heights (3-2) on Friday. This will be an away non-conference game for Ben Christman and his team. Last Week's Stats: N/A.

Team Record: 0-0 Upcoming Game: Denzel Burke and his teammates at Saguaro High School are gearing up for their season opener tonight. They will battle against Chaparral at home in a non-conference game.

2022 Class

Team Record: 4-0 Upcoming Game: With two of the top juniors in the Buckeye State on their squad, Lakota West has been able to have a perfect season with an average margin of victory of 21 points per game. They are now gearing up for an important home conference matchup with Mason (4-1) tonight. Last Week's Stats: Their game against Oak Hills last week was canceled due to a COVID-19 "incident."

Team Record: 4-1 Upcoming Game: Marysville has recovered well after a Week Two loss against Hilliard Darby, winning their next three contests by 18-plus points each game. They are gearing up to take on Olentangy (3-1) in a home conference game tonight. Last Week's Stats: Powers was a force on the defensive side of the ball a week ago. He had double-digit sacks, a couple of fumbles and an interception against the Braves.

Team Record: 4-2 Upcoming Game: After starting their 2020 campaign with back-to-back losses, Archbishop Alter has won four straight matchups. Their latest win was actually on Thursday, when they beat Chaminade-Julienne (2-4) this past Thursday. Last Week's Stats: We are still working to gather Hicks stats against Chaminade-Julienne, so stay tuned for our Sunday piece.

Team Record: 3-0 Upcoming Game: Allatoona High School is a perfect 3-0 on the season after a 38-0 victory over South Cobb last week. The Buccaneers will have a bye this weekend before taking on Osborne (1-2) next Friday. Last Week's Stats: In a primarily running offense, Christian had two receptions for 24 yards.

Team Record: 1-1 Upcoming Game: Blue Valley North is hoping to bounce back after a 21-28 loss against the Blue Valley Tigers a week ago. They are now set to face off against the Blue Valley Rams tonight. I've never seen this many schools with the same name before, but you learn something new every day. Last Week's Stats: Last week's loss definitely was not on McCullough as the No. 21 overall junior had 15 tackles.

