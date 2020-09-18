BuckeyeGrove - Where Ohio State commits are playing this week (9/18)

2021 Class

Team Record: 1-1 Upcoming Game: The Ensworth Tigers will take on Baylor High School (2-0) on Friday. Ensworth is looking to rebound after dropping last week's matchup against Christ Presbyterian Academy by a score of 6-28. Last Week's Stats: Turrentine caught seven passes for 50 yards while recording six tackles against Christ Presbyterian Academy.

Team Record: 3-0 Upcoming Game: Streetsboro is slated to face off against Cloverleaf High School (3-0) on Friday. The Rockets have outscored their opponents 170-26 so far this season. Last Week's Stats: Hall had a total of seven tackles last week, with six of those being solo and three of them being tackles for loss. The Rivals100 defensive tackle had a rushing touchdown as well.

Team Record: 0-0 Upcoming Game: Five-star offensive guard Donovan Jackson and his teammates at Episcopal High School will take on the Calhoun Sandcrabs (2-1) today for their season opener.

Team Record: 2-1 Upcoming Game: The La Salle Lancers are gearing up to face off against DuPont Manual (0-0) tonight. La Salle had it clicking on both sides of the ball last week as they defeated Lakota East 35-14. Last Week's Stats: Johnson recorded 13 total tackles and forced a fumble as well. His season totals are 33 tackles, five pass breakups, a couple of forced fumbles and a 54-yard reception.

Team Record: 3-0 Upcoming Game: Ironton is looking to maintain their perfect record when they take on Rock Hill (2-1) on Friday. The Fighting Tigers have won their three games by an average margin of victory of 53.3 points per game. Last Week's Stats: Borderline Rivals100 member Reid Carrico was an offensive force for his team in their 71-0 victory last week. Carrico finished with eight carries for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 34-yard TD run.

Team Record: 2-1 Upcoming Game: The Washington Tigers have a home conference matchup with Benedictine (2-1) tonight. Washington is 2-1 in 2020 after defeating Harding 24-0 last Friday. Last Week's Stats: Ballard caught eight passes for 49 yards, and also returned four punts for 61 yards.

2022 Class

Team Record: 3-0 Upcoming Game: Lakota West, led by Ohio State commits Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola, are seeking their fourth win of the season when they take on Fairfield High School (1-2) on Friday. The Firebirds have outscored their opponents 83-13 in 2020. Last Week's Stats: Brown was not thrown at last week and had one tackle a week ago.

Team Record: 2-1 Upcoming Game: Marysville heads into today's matchup against Thomas Worthington (1-2) with a 2-0 record in non-conference play. They are averaging 25.3 points per game this season. Last Week's Stats: During their 31-12 victory over Dublin Jerome High School, Powers racked up 10 total tackles, with three of those being for loss. He also had a pair of pass deflections and 135 yards to go along with a couple of touchdowns on the ground.

Team Record: 1-2 Upcoming Game: Archbishop Alter High School is looking to put together back-to-back wins when they take on Carroll (1-2) tonight. The Knights picked up their first victory of the season last week when they defeated Bishop Fenwick 49-13. Last Week's Stats: Hicks, a five-star recruit, racked up 13 total tackles to go along with three sacks. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown and a punt return that got his team within their opponent's 10-yard line.

Team Record: 1-0 Upcoming Game: After not playing last week, Christian and his teammates at Allatoona High School are slated to face off against Kennesaw Mountain (0-2) tonight. Last Week's Stats: Christian's game against Denmark last week was canceled.

Notes