BuckeyeGrove - Where Ohio State commits are playing this week (10/9 and 10/10)

2021 Class

Team Record: 0-4 Upcoming Game: Ensworth is looking to secure their first victory of the season when they take on Westview later tonight. The Tigers lost a close one to Father Ryan High School by the score of 14-9 a week ago. Last Week's Stats: Turrentine was exceptional in his fourth game of the season as he caught eight passes for 140 yards, which is 17.5 yards per reception.

Team Record: 0-0 Upcoming Game: Saguaro is gearing up to kick off their season tonight when they take on Brophy College Prep (0-1). This will be an away non-conference game for Burke and the Sabercats.

Team Record: 0-0 Upcoming Game: Just like Saguaro, De Smet will have their season opener this week, except their game will be played on Saturday. The Spartans are looking to continue the momentum from their 14-0 record and title run from a season ago.

Team Record: 0-0 Upcoming Game: Fortunately, after some uncertainty a few weeks ago, St. Joseph's Prep will indeed be playing football this upcoming weekend. The program, highlighted by Ohio State pledges Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr., will take on Life Christian Academy (1-2) in Maryland on Saturday.

Team Record: 0-0 Upcoming Game: Another program that dealt with a lot of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic was Cherokee Trail in Aurora, Colorado. Luckily, four-star tight end Sam Hart will get a chance to play in his senior campaign, which begins on Friday with a matchup against Eaglecrest.

Team Record: 5-2 Upcoming Game: Making his first appearance in this weekly series is recently committed offensive lineman Zenuae Michalski. Michalski and his teammates at Floyd Central are slated to take on Bedford North Lawrence later tonight. Last Week's Stats: N/A

2022 Class

Team Record: 3-0 Upcoming Game: After a bye last week, Allatoona is slated to face off against Osborne (1-2) today. The Buccaneers still have well over a month left until their season concludes, so this will be an important conference game. Last Week's Stats: N/A

Team Record: 1-1 Upcoming Game: Dasan McCullough and Blue Valley North will have a tough challenge tonight after coming off a bye week. The Mustangs will take on Blue Valley Northwest (3-0) in an away non-conference game. Last Week's Stats: N/A

Team Record: 5-1 Upcoming Game: After winning the Ohio Capital Conference Cardinal Division title last week in their 28-7 victory over Oletangy, Marysville will begin their playoff run tonight. The Monarchs are slated to clash against Dublin Jerome (2-4) in the opening round of the Division 1 State Playoffs. Last Week's Stats: N/A

Team Record: 5-0 Upcoming Game: With a pair of future Buckeyes leading the way, Lakota West has jumped off to an impressive 5-0 start and has claimed the Greater Miami Conference Championship. They'll look to maintain their perfect record when they host West Clermont with the start of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs later tonight. Last Week's Stats: N/A

