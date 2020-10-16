BuckeyeGrove - Where Ohio State's commits are playing this week (10/16 and 10/17)

2021 Class

Team Record: 6-0 Upcoming Game: Streetsboro earned a first-round bye last week after finishing the regular season with a perfect record. They will begin their playoff run tonight against McKinley, which is 5-2 up to this point. Last Week's Stats: N/A as he was on a bye.

Team Record: 6-0 Upcoming Game: Like Streetsboro, Ironton is gearing up to begin play in the OHSAA Playoffs this week after getting a first-round bye. Carrico and the Tigers will clash against New Lexington (4-3) on Saturday night. Last Week's Stats: N/A as he was on a bye.

Team Record: 4-2 Upcoming Game: La Salle will also return to action for the first time in two weeks when they host Little Miami for their first playoff game tonight. Little Miami has lost five games this year and has an average margin of defeat of 28.8 points per contest. Last Week's Stats: N/A as he was on a bye.

Team Record: 5-1 Upcoming Game: Jayden Ballard and his teammates at Washington High School will start their playoff run in roughly four hours. They are gearing up to take on the Walnut Ridge Scots, which went 2-2 this season. Last Week's Stats: N/A as he was on a bye.

Team Record: 3-2 Upcoming Game: It will be a tough battle for Revere tonight as they are slated to face off against Buckeye High School tonight. The Bucks are 5-1 on the season and have won their last three games in a row. Last Week's Stats: N/A as he was on a bye.

Team Record: 4-2 Upcoming Game: After initially deciding to opt out of his senior season, Hancock recently made the choice to reverse course and rejoin his teammates at North Gwinnett. It is unclear if he will play tonight against Mill Creek (2-2), but we should have an update on him this weekend.

Team Record: 1-0 Upcoming Game: Saguaro started off their season with a 27-0 win over Brophy College Prep last week, and will look to put together back-to-back victories. The Sabercats are set to take on Maricopa (1-1) at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Last Week's Stats: N/A

Team Record: 1-0 Upcoming Game: De Smet was also able to win their season opener last week as they defeated Christian Brothers 41-21. Top-ranked cornerback Jakailin Johnson and his teammates will face off against St. Louis University (0-2) later tonight. Last Week's Stats: N/A

Team Record: 3-0 Upcoming Game: South Warren is hoping to maintain their perfect record this week when they take the field against Greenwood (5-0). It is unknown if Dunn, who has been sidelined with an injury all season, will participate in this game. Last Week's Stats: N/A as he was on a bye.

Team Record: 1-0 Upcoming Game: It will be Senior Night on Saturday for Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of St. Joseph's Prep's seniors. The team will have a home conference game against La Salle College (3-0) tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half of last week's game versus Life Christian Academy. Two of those touchdowns, one of 38 yards and one of 58 yards, went to Harrison Jr.

Team Record: 0-1 Upcoming Game: After a 50-62 shootout loss against Eaglecrest last week, Cherokee Trail will hope to bounce back today. They are set to take on Cherry Creek (1-0) later tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST. Last Week's Stats: N/A

Team Record: 6-2 Upcoming Game: Floyd Central is seeking their fifth win in the last six games as they are slated to take on Seymour (3-5) tonight. This will be a home conference game for Zenuae Michalski and his team. Last Week's Stats: N/A

2022 Class

Team Record: 5-0 Upcoming Game: Allatoona has had no problem with their competition this year as they've won every single matchup by at least double digits. They'll look to extend their winning streak to six games when they host Wheeler (3-3) for a conference game tonight. Last Week's Stats: One catch for 12 yards.

Team Record: 4-2 Upcoming Game: The Archbishop Alter Knights are set to begin the playoffs tonight as they will take on Dunbar (4-0) today at 7:00 p.m. A couple of members of Dunbar's team have done some trash talking on social media, so this will be an interesting, and potentially personal, battle. Last Week's Stats: N/A as he was on a bye.

Team Record: 2-1 Upcoming Game: Blue Valley North's last two games have been decided by seven points, with the Mustangs coming out victorious last week against Blue Valley North West. Later today, they will have a home conference matchup with Blue Valley West (0-3). Last Week's Stats: Eight tackles (three for loss) and six receptions for 67 yards.

Team Record: 6-1 Upcoming Game: It should be an exciting matchup tonight as Marysville will have an away playoff game against Northmont (7-0). The Monarchs, led by a productive running attack, beat Dublin Jerome 35-14 last week in the first round of the playoffs. Last Week's Stats: 109 rushing yards.

Team Record: 6-0 Upcoming Game: Lakota West has been dominant this year as they've won every matchup they've played in by an average margin of victory of 24.8 points per win. They will host Lakota East (4-3) later tonight in their second home playoff game. Last Week's Stats: N/A

