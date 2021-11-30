 Where does Ohio State sit in the latest College Football Playoff rankings?
Where does Ohio State sit in the latest College Football Playoff rankings?

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud and Ohio State sit at No. X in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud and Ohio State sit at No. X in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. (Scott Stuart)
Ohio State fell short of a Big Ten Championship in Ann Arbor.

The Buckeyes were blasted by Michigan, 42-27, keeping them from Indianapolis for the first time in head coach Ryan Day's tenure.

It seems like the loss to the Wolverines will keep Ohio State out of the College Football Playoff too.

After its second loss of the season, the Buckeyes sit at No. X in the latest Playoff rankings after sitting at No. 7 in both the latest AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Georgia, Michigan, sit in the top four spots heading into conference championship weekend.

FOur Big Ten teams remain in the Top 25: No. 2 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 13 Iowa, ahead of its matchup with the Wolverines Saturday.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 5

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Oklahoma State

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Iowa

14. Oklahoma

15. Pittsburgh

16. Wake Forest

17. Utah

18. NC State

19. San Diego State

20. Clemson

21. Houston

22. Arkansas

23. Kentucky

24.Louisiana

25. Texas A&M

Here's what it means for Ohio State

No. 7 doesn't seem far away for Ohio State. But it is still too far.

Chaos galore has to happen for the Buckeyes to return back into the College Football Playoff conversation: Georgia beats Alabama, Iowa beats Michigan, Baylor beats Oklahoma State, Houston beats Cincinnati.

Still then, Alabama would have to lose dramatically for Georgia, and, really, there isn't a conversation for Ohio State to still jump Michigan with the 15-point loss.

Ohio State's path is set: Rose Bowl against either No. 10 Oregon or No. 17 Utah or Peach Bowl against the "best team available."

{{ article.author_name }}