Where does Ohio State sit in the latest College Football Playoff rankings?
Ohio State fell short of a Big Ten Championship in Ann Arbor.
The Buckeyes were blasted by Michigan, 42-27, keeping them from Indianapolis for the first time in head coach Ryan Day's tenure.
It seems like the loss to the Wolverines will keep Ohio State out of the College Football Playoff too.
After its second loss of the season, the Buckeyes sit at in the latest Playoff rankings after sitting at No. 7 in both the latest AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Georgia, Michigan, sit in the top four spots heading into conference championship weekend.
FOur Big Ten teams remain in the Top 25: No. 2 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 13 Iowa, ahead of its matchup with the Wolverines Saturday.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 5
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Alabama
4. Cincinnati
5. Oklahoma State
6. Notre Dame
7. Ohio State
8. Ole Miss
9. Baylor
10. Oregon
11. Michigan State
12. BYU
13. Iowa
14. Oklahoma
15. Pittsburgh
16. Wake Forest
17. Utah
18. NC State
19. San Diego State
20. Clemson
21. Houston
22. Arkansas
23. Kentucky
24.Louisiana
25. Texas A&M
Here's what it means for Ohio State
No. 7 doesn't seem far away for Ohio State. But it is still too far.
Chaos galore has to happen for the Buckeyes to return back into the College Football Playoff conversation: Georgia beats Alabama, Iowa beats Michigan, Baylor beats Oklahoma State, Houston beats Cincinnati.
Still then, Alabama would have to lose dramatically for Georgia, and, really, there isn't a conversation for Ohio State to still jump Michigan with the 15-point loss.
Ohio State's path is set: Rose Bowl against either No. 10 Oregon or No. 17 Utah or Peach Bowl against the "best team available."