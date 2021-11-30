Where does Ohio State sit in the latest College Football Playoff rankings?

Ohio State fell short of a Big Ten Championship in Ann Arbor.

The Buckeyes were blasted by Michigan, 42-27, keeping them from Indianapolis for the first time in head coach Ryan Day's tenure.

It seems like the loss to the Wolverines will keep Ohio State out of the College Football Playoff too.

After its second loss of the season, the Buckeyes sit at No. X in the latest Playoff rankings after sitting at No. 7 in both the latest AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Georgia, Michigan, sit in the top four spots heading into conference championship weekend.

FOur Big Ten teams remain in the Top 25: No. 2 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 13 Iowa, ahead of its matchup with the Wolverines Saturday.