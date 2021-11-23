Where does Ohio State sit in the latest College Football Playoff rankings?

Ohio State did what it needed to do Saturday.

The Buckeyes dominated then-No. 7 Michigan State at home, 56-7, putting up 49 points and 500 yards in the first half alone without allowing one Spartans score.

And in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State was rewarded for it, moving up to No. X after then-No. 3 Oregon dropped to No. 11 after its loss to Utah.

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Cincinnati round out the top-four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 5 Michigan at noon Saturday.

Here's what the rest of the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings look like.