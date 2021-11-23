Where does Ohio State sit in the latest College Football Playoff rankings?
Ohio State did what it needed to do Saturday.
The Buckeyes dominated then-No. 7 Michigan State at home, 56-7, putting up 49 points and 500 yards in the first half alone without allowing one Spartans score.
And in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State was rewarded for it, moving up to No. X after then-No. 3 Oregon dropped to No. 11 after its loss to Utah.
Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Cincinnati round out the top-four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 5 Michigan at noon Saturday.
Here's what the rest of the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings look like.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 4
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Cincinnati
5. Michigan
6. Notre Dame
7. Oklahoma State
8. Baylor
9. Ole Miss
10. Oklahoma
11. Oregon
12. Michigan State
13. BYU
14. Wisconsin
15. Texas A&M
16. Iowa
17. Pittsburgh
18. Wake Forest
19. Utah
20. NC State
21. San Diego State
22. UTSA
23. Clemson
24. Houston
25. Arkansas
This story will be updated.