 Where does Ohio State sit in the latest College Football Playoff rankings?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-23 18:17:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Where does Ohio State sit in the latest College Football Playoff rankings?

No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 5 Michigan Saturday at noon.
No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 5 Michigan Saturday at noon. (Scott Stuart)
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Ohio State did what it needed to do Saturday.

The Buckeyes dominated then-No. 7 Michigan State at home, 56-7, putting up 49 points and 500 yards in the first half alone without allowing one Spartans score.

And in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State was rewarded for it, moving up to No. X after then-No. 3 Oregon dropped to No. 11 after its loss to Utah.

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Cincinnati round out the top-four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 5 Michigan at noon Saturday.

Here's what the rest of the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings look like.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 4

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Michigan

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma State

8. Baylor

9. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon

12. Michigan State

13. BYU

14. Wisconsin

15. Texas A&M

16. Iowa

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wake Forest

19. Utah

20. NC State

21. San Diego State

22. UTSA

23. Clemson

24. Houston

25. Arkansas

This story will be updated.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}