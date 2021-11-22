Where does Ohio State sit in the latest AP Poll?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After suffering its first loss to Xavier on the road Thursday, Ohio State is no longer ranked in the AP Poll.

The Buckeyes earned 89 votes after its 71-65 loss to the Musketeers, the first time they have been unranked since the Jan. 4, 2021 poll after its loss to Minnesota. Ohio State is 13 points behind No. 25 Xavier.

Three Big Ten teams — No. 3 Purdue, No. 14 Illinois and No. 20 Michigan — are ranked in the latest AP Top-25.

Ohio State will face No. 21 Seton Hall in the semifinal of the Fort Myers Tip Off tournament Monday.

Here's the full AP Top 25.

AP Top 25 — Nov. 22

1, Gonzaga (55)

2. UCLA (5)

3. Purdue (1)

4. Kansas

5. Duke

6. Baylor

7. Villanova

8. Texas

9. Memphis

10. Kentucky and Alabama

12. Houston

13. Arkansas

14. Illinois

15. Tennessee

16. St. Bonaventure

17. Arizona

18. BYU

19. Auburn

20. Michigan

21. Seton Hall

22. Connectucut

23. Florida

24. USC

25. Xavier

Others receiving votes

Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, LSU 6, Iowa 6, Mississippi State 4, Florida State 4, Drake 2, George Mason 1, San Francisco 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1