Where does Ohio State sit heading into the NCAA Tournament?

Chris Holtmann saw progress Thursday night in Indianapolis. He saw the physicality he wanted, the connectedness he wanted. But he saw a team that was worn down, one that couldn’t carry the weight of a deep run in the Big Ten tournament. So Penn State took advantage: pounding the ball down low where the Buckeyes were at their weakest, forcing the ball inside the 3-point line to advance in the tournament, sending the Buckeyes home. The Ohio State head coach said nothing about a win in the Big Ten tournament. All Holtmann wanted was two things: to get healthier and to play better heading into the NCAA Tournament. With it, he got the chance to get the team's longest period off since a slate of postponed games in the middle of January, despite being a team that’s in full-blown collapse mode, falling in four of its last five games. No matter the matchup, where does Ohio State need to be when Thursday or Friday arrives? What needs to happen to set up the Buckeyes for their best possible chance at some life? Here’s three ideas:

Get healthy

Ohio State redshirt senior forward Kyle Young has not touched the floor since suffering a concussion against Nebraska. (Adam Cairns/USA Today Network)

Holtmann made it clear: he’s never led a team that’s been bit with the injury bug like Ohio State has this season. Depth was already not on his side early in the year with both Seth Towns (back) and Justice Sueing (abdominal) out, leaving the Buckeyes without its experienced wings, players that ooze versatility on both sides of the ball. And as the season wore along, especially with the span of 11 games in a month to end the regular season, Holtmann lost Zed Key (ankle) and then his replacement Kyle Young (concussion), leaving the Buckeyes’ frontcourt to a makeshift patchwork of Joey Brunk, E.J. Liddell and Eugene Brown III. Heading into the Penn State game in Indianapolis, Key was out on the court warming up for the Buckeyes as a game-time decision, but did not touch the floor. With a minimum of a week between the Big Ten tournament loss and Ohio State’s first game of the NCAA Tournament, it seems likely that the sophomore forward will be ready to go. Young’s status is much more up in the air. The redshirt senior forward has been only seen on the court with Ohio State once since suffering a concussion against Nebraska March 1: Senior Day against Michigan where he participated in the pregame ceremony. Concussions plagued the end of Young’s 2020-21 season, leaving the Purdue game with a concussion in last season’s Big Ten tournament and missing the final three games of the season. Young’s status is key, with Holtmann talking multiple times during his absence about how he sets the tone for both offensive and defensive versatility. Holtmann is not sure whether Young will be able to go for the Buckeyes heading into the NCAA Tournament, but his presence would spark a boost for a team that desperately needs one.

Find life defensively

Jamari Wheeler and Ohio State's defense has struggled mightily during the past 12 games. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Network)

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Ohio State is in incredibly rough shape defensively. The Buckeyes’ defensive efficiency rating sits at 100.8, No. 131 in the country and third-worst in the Big Ten, according to KenPom, their worst since the 2016-17 season and their worst ranking since 2003-04. What happened? Since Jan. 30, Ohio State has had five of its six worst defensive performances, each turning into losses: at Rutgers, at Maryland, Iowa, at Purdue and Nebraska, allowing more than 116 points every 100 possessions in each of those games, including a season-high 123.9 against the Cornhuskers. In Big Ten play, it’s clear to see why. Ohio State is forcing the second-least amount of turnovers in the conference, averaging only 9.3 per game, despite 5.8 steals per game. Also, the Buckeyes are allowing 10 offensive rebounds per game to opponents, leading to an average of 58.8 shot attempts per game and 37.8 attempts inside the 3-point line: both of which are fourth-most in the Big Ten. A lack of aggressiveness in the backcourt, despite having one of the more skillful turnover creators in the conference in Jamari Wheeler, and an inability to stop teams from getting second-chance opportunities has killed Ohio State, something that Big Ten teams have bought into, especially late.

Find a third scorer

After making four of his eight attempts from 3 against Michigan, Justin Ahrens missed his only attempt against Penn State. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today)