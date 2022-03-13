Where does Ohio State sit heading into the NCAA Tournament?
Chris Holtmann saw progress Thursday night in Indianapolis.
He saw the physicality he wanted, the connectedness he wanted. But he saw a team that was worn down, one that couldn’t carry the weight of a deep run in the Big Ten tournament.
So Penn State took advantage: pounding the ball down low where the Buckeyes were at their weakest, forcing the ball inside the 3-point line to advance in the tournament, sending the Buckeyes home.
The Ohio State head coach said nothing about a win in the Big Ten tournament.
All Holtmann wanted was two things: to get healthier and to play better heading into the NCAA Tournament. With it, he got the chance to get the team's longest period off since a slate of postponed games in the middle of January, despite being a team that’s in full-blown collapse mode, falling in four of its last five games.
No matter the matchup, where does Ohio State need to be when Thursday or Friday arrives? What needs to happen to set up the Buckeyes for their best possible chance at some life?
Here’s three ideas:
Get healthy
Holtmann made it clear: he’s never led a team that’s been bit with the injury bug like Ohio State has this season.
Depth was already not on his side early in the year with both Seth Towns (back) and Justice Sueing (abdominal) out, leaving the Buckeyes without its experienced wings, players that ooze versatility on both sides of the ball.
And as the season wore along, especially with the span of 11 games in a month to end the regular season, Holtmann lost Zed Key (ankle) and then his replacement Kyle Young (concussion), leaving the Buckeyes’ frontcourt to a makeshift patchwork of Joey Brunk, E.J. Liddell and Eugene Brown III.
Heading into the Penn State game in Indianapolis, Key was out on the court warming up for the Buckeyes as a game-time decision, but did not touch the floor. With a minimum of a week between the Big Ten tournament loss and Ohio State’s first game of the NCAA Tournament, it seems likely that the sophomore forward will be ready to go.
Young’s status is much more up in the air.
The redshirt senior forward has been only seen on the court with Ohio State once since suffering a concussion against Nebraska March 1: Senior Day against Michigan where he participated in the pregame ceremony.
Concussions plagued the end of Young’s 2020-21 season, leaving the Purdue game with a concussion in last season’s Big Ten tournament and missing the final three games of the season.
Young’s status is key, with Holtmann talking multiple times during his absence about how he sets the tone for both offensive and defensive versatility.
Holtmann is not sure whether Young will be able to go for the Buckeyes heading into the NCAA Tournament, but his presence would spark a boost for a team that desperately needs one.
Find life defensively
Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Ohio State is in incredibly rough shape defensively.
The Buckeyes’ defensive efficiency rating sits at 100.8, No. 131 in the country and third-worst in the Big Ten, according to KenPom, their worst since the 2016-17 season and their worst ranking since 2003-04.
What happened?
Since Jan. 30, Ohio State has had five of its six worst defensive performances, each turning into losses: at Rutgers, at Maryland, Iowa, at Purdue and Nebraska, allowing more than 116 points every 100 possessions in each of those games, including a season-high 123.9 against the Cornhuskers.
In Big Ten play, it’s clear to see why.
Ohio State is forcing the second-least amount of turnovers in the conference, averaging only 9.3 per game, despite 5.8 steals per game. Also, the Buckeyes are allowing 10 offensive rebounds per game to opponents, leading to an average of 58.8 shot attempts per game and 37.8 attempts inside the 3-point line: both of which are fourth-most in the Big Ten.
A lack of aggressiveness in the backcourt, despite having one of the more skillful turnover creators in the conference in Jamari Wheeler, and an inability to stop teams from getting second-chance opportunities has killed Ohio State, something that Big Ten teams have bought into, especially late.
Find a third scorer
Where Liddell leads, Ohio State follows. It really is as simple as that.
The Buckeyes have won six of their eight games in which the junior forward records a double-double.
The Buckeyes have won 11 of their 13 games in which the junior forward has shot above 50 percent from the field.
In games Liddell scores 20 or more points, Ohio State is 9-4.
The same can be said about Malaki Branham, in a way, winning five-of-seven games when the freshman has scored more than 20 points.
It’s that elusive third scorer that has plagued Ohio State all season long,
Liddell and Branham, combined, average nearly of Ohio State’s 55 shot attempts per game, with no other active player recording more than six.
What will separate Ohio State and turn things around?
Yes, Branham and Liddell at their best, but aggressiveness by Wheeler, who’s having the best offensive season of his career in terms of efficiency, but is still averaging 5.4 field goal attempts per game; aggressiveness by Justin Ahrens, who is shooting a career-low 36 percent from deep on 4.2 tries per game, but seemed to break out of the funk in the season finale against Michigan, only to respond with one try in 14 minutes against Penn State; aggressiveness by Key and Brunk around the glass, imposing their will to get easy floaters and layups around the rim.
Ohio State is the Liddell show. It’s the Branham show. But this late in the season, Ohio State needs one more piece to diversify things offensively if it wants to have any sort of life and success in the NCAA Tournament.