Where does Ohio State's roster stand after landing Isaac Likekele?

In 2022-23, Ohio State is not going to look anything like it did in 2021-22.

After the losses of E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham, Jamari Wheeler, Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens, Meechie Johnson Jr. and numerous other players, the Buckeyes will look completely different, only returning five players from last year's roster, three of which didn't play for the majority of that season.

However, with all of the newcomers arriving to Columbus for the first time, there's one aspect of head coach Chris Holtmann's strategy that seem to be remaining the same: the emphasis on positionless basketball headlined by taller wing forwards and guards to build around.

With the addition of Isaac Likekele, all of Ohio State's scholarship spots are filled for next season, while the Buckeyes have two more roster spots to fill if they wanted to.

What does the addition of Likekele, Tanner Holden, Sean McNeil and five freshmen mean for the rotation and the starting lineup moving forward?

Let's take a look.