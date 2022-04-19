When talking about his offense all through spring, Ryan Day’s focus has been on depth.

It’s about starting at one, then getting two, three, four, five options at the same positions.

It’s something, he said after the spring game Saturday, he’s looking to do all over the field, looking to respond after leading the country in total offense and points per game a season ago.

“There’s some positions I think are more deep than others, but that’s the challenge these days with the way college football is right now,” Day said.