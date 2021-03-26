BuckeyeGrove - Where does Miyan Williams fit in Ohio State’s RB rotation?

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– With the variety of names populating the Ohio State running back room at present, there are plenty of candidates jockeying for the distinction of “darkhorse” entering spring practice. Among those we’ve actually seen take game reps though, redshirt freshman Miyan Williams might have been the most pleasant surprise in limited action late last season, and the young man they call “Meatball” is en route to building on those flashes of brilliance this offseason. Williams might not be a man of many words when it comes to the media, but his goals for this spring are straightforward and to the point.

“Just to be a better player than I was last year. That’s really it,” Williams said Tuesday. “To get faster.” There wasn’t a large sample size for the Cincinnati, Ohio, native in 2020, given that he saw just 10 carries as a true freshman, but the timing of his biggest moments was as impressive as it was impeccable. Just a three-star prospect out of Winton Woods High School and a late signee after initially committing to Iowa State, Williams saw just one carry over the first half of the shortened Ohio State season.

In his final three games before missing the national championship due to COVID-19, Williams ran for 59 yards on nine carries, which might not have jumped off the stat sheet if not for the context of exactly when, where and how he made his mark. Against Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on Jan. 1, Williams took a shotgun handoff to the left on second-and-4, cut back to the right, avoided two would-be tacklers and ran right over another, delivering a heavy blow that energized the Buckeyes in the third quarter. The opportunity likely would not have come if then-redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague hadn’t suffered a concussion in the Big Ten Championship Game, but Williams made the most of it. “I really just stayed prepared. I practiced for it so I’m already ready for it if my name’s called in the game,” Williams said. “Coach Alford just told me to always be ready because you never know when your name could get called. Getting in, it’s a playoff game, it’s exciting –– got the blood rushing. I was just out there having fun with my teammates.”