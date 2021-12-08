Where does Alex 'Sonny' Styles fit into Ohio State in 2022?

Ohio State needed to keep up the momentum on the defensive side of the ball.

The Buckeyes announced Tuesday night that former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles would join the staff in the same role, looking to turn around a defense that was dreadful in stopping opposing passing offenses and holding teams on third down.

The defensive momentum rolled into Wednesday as 2023 five-star athlete Alex “Sonny” Styles announced he would be reclassifying to the 2022 class and will play for Ohio State next season.

For Styles, it’s really the perfect time to join a defense that’s about to start a makeover process.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Sunday, when asked about the transfer portal, that the linebacker position was thin during the 2021 season and looks to be thin heading into the 2022 campaign.

At 6-foot-5, 216 pounds, Styles has the body to join that room right away along with five-star CJ Hicks and four-star Gabe Powers, who just won Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year for football. Along with returners like Steele Chambers, Cody Simon and Tommy Eichenberg, the linebackers room could have a mix of experience and talent that puts it over the top in 2022.

However, Styles also has experience playing safety and could be transformed into a “bullet,” joining 2022 four-star safety Kye Stokes in the secondary in a room with players like Ronnie Hickman, Bryson Shaw and Lathan Ransom set to return.

Styles played a mix of both safety and linebacker at Pickerington Central High School outside of Columbus, whether it was high at safety or in the middle of the field at linebacker. No matter where he was, though, it seems like he still made a difference, showing an explosiveness off the snap and tenacity with each tackle he made.

It’s an explosiveness that Ohio State seemed to be missing at times defensively, getting manhandled up front by the Michigan offensive line to allow running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins to get consistently to the second level of the defense and keep the Wolverines ahead of schedule.