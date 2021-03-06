BuckeyeGrove - When playing career is over, Walker has all the makings of a head coach

“I just hope people remember me as a leader, sacrificing myself for the team, for the coaching staff, for the university. I take it seriously, playing for Ohio State. It means a lot,” Walker said on Thursday. “I just wanna be remembered as that. Being the ultimate leader.”

When all is said and done, that’s the impact he wants to leave.

In what has been an up-and-down final season, Walker has remained unwavering, providing a steady hand in close games and a constant voice for an Ohio State team with many new pieces.

It’s an overused cliche at this point, but one that rings truer and truer every time you watch the 24-year old senior point guard, especially as his collegiate career winds down.

In two seasons in Columbus, Walker hasn’t blown up the stat sheet, posterized an unsuspecting defender (or dunked at all, to be fair), or buried a game-winning shot.

But he has been a rock for teammates to lean on, and he has made life consistently easier for the Buckeyes’ coaching staff. In fact, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said earlier this year that Walker essentially acted as an assistant coach when a wrist injury kept him off the court.

The Florida State transfer has "future coach" written all over him.



It can be seen in the way he communicates with Holtmann, the way he knows where opposing ball-handlers want to go on defense before they make a move, and the way he is able to pull his team together in the most critical moments of games.



“People gravitate towards me. As a coach, that’s really good, to have players that gravitate towards you, that trust you, that believe in you,” Walker said. “I feel like my IQ of the game kinda goes hand-in-hand with having people gravitate towards me.”

On the court, Walker has an ideal mix of intelligence, savviness, and leadership-- all qualities seen in successful coaches.

He clearly has a basketball mind, but more importantly, he speaks like a veteran. He’s confident and not afraid to correct teammates’ mistakes on the court. He's reliable in all situations (see his 96 percent clip at the free throw line).



“I feel like I know the game really well. I just feel like I relate to a lot of people; people can depend on me, they can trust me,” Walker said. “For example, my teammates on an every-day basis-- they’re just believing in me, trusting me, coming to me for advice on and off the court.”

Okay, maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves here.



Walker still has a lengthy professional career awaiting him outside of the Schottenstein Center. He’s not ready to be done playing basketball just yet.

But when he is, the world of player development will assuredly come calling.



“I wanna play as long as I can, obviously, until I can’t anymore,” Walker said. “But after that, I most definitely want to be a coach. I don’t think I want to be a head coach; I’d probably be like a head assistant or kinda like Coach [Jake] Diebler. Player development, scouting, things like that-- I feel like that’ll fit my role pretty well.”

Before all of that, Walker has a senior season to finish with Ohio State.

He has made (or been on track to make) the NCAA Tournament in all four of his previous years in college.

This season should be no different for Ohio State's senior point guard/on-court leader extraordinaire.

