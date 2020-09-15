BuckeyeGrove - When is the Big Ten revote? Nebraska president says Tuesday night

It's the question everyone's been asking for days on end, ever since reports began to spread about the salvation of the fall football season in the Big Ten.

When's the revote?

Ohio State has already lost two preseason All-Americans in the past few days to the NFL Draft in Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade while rumors have swirled about the conference's deliberation process, but Nebraska president Ted Carter said Tuesday that the wait might not be much longer.

In a conversation with Bob Hinson, director of the National Strategic Research Institute, before a press conference in Lincoln, Nebraska, a hot mic picked up Carter saying that the conference's announcement will come on Tuesday night, according to KETV.

"We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight," the microphone picked up Carter telling Hinson.

While the details are not set in stone, reports have cited Oct. 17 as the potential start date for the Big Ten, as that could still allow the conference to play an eight-game schedule with a bye week ahead of the College Football Playoff games this winter.

Watch the full clip of Carter's conversation here, and stay locked in with BuckeyeGrove for updates on the impending Big Ten revote.