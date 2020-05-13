As college weight rooms remain empty going on better than two months, college athletes have had to be creative in terms of staying in shape during this prolonged hiatus from supervised training under the watchful eye of strength and conditioning staffs.

The Ohio State Buckeyes only had three spring practices take place before the team went on spring break, only to have the world shut down around them while they were away. The Ohio State campus was closed for the remainder of the semester and there is no return date in sight as players and fans grow anxious to find out the fate of what the college football season may look like.

While nobody knows what the return-to-play plan may look like, be it four weeks, six or even eight, everyone knows that it is on these players to stay in shape, the best that they can.

Coaches like Mickey Marotti are doing the best that they can under the circumstances and NCAA rules to prescribe workouts for their players during the time off of campus.

Obviously, the situation for each player is unique to one another. Some players have access to full gyms in their homes while others may have much more limited resources at their disposal as community and private gyms are closed during the state-by-state lockdown.