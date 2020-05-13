News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-13 12:22:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Whatever it takes to get the work done

Mickey Marotti has heard stories of his players being creative in their workouts with lack of access to gyms
Mickey Marotti has heard stories of his players being creative in their workouts with lack of access to gyms (USA Today Sports Images)
Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
Publisher
@kevin_noon

As college weight rooms remain empty going on better than two months, college athletes have had to be creative in terms of staying in shape during this prolonged hiatus from supervised training under the watchful eye of strength and conditioning staffs.

The Ohio State Buckeyes only had three spring practices take place before the team went on spring break, only to have the world shut down around them while they were away. The Ohio State campus was closed for the remainder of the semester and there is no return date in sight as players and fans grow anxious to find out the fate of what the college football season may look like.

While nobody knows what the return-to-play plan may look like, be it four weeks, six or even eight, everyone knows that it is on these players to stay in shape, the best that they can.

Coaches like Mickey Marotti are doing the best that they can under the circumstances and NCAA rules to prescribe workouts for their players during the time off of campus.

Obviously, the situation for each player is unique to one another. Some players have access to full gyms in their homes while others may have much more limited resources at their disposal as community and private gyms are closed during the state-by-state lockdown.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}