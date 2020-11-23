BuckeyeGrove - What you should know about Ohio State's non-conference opponents

It took significantly longer than normal, but Ohio State finally has its 2020-21 non-conference schedule set. Games against Oakland and Akron have been canceled and the Buckeyes backed out of an early-season event in South Dakota. The end result is a six-game slate of non-Big Ten teams. Ohio State will play its first four games at home starting Nov. 25. On Dec. 8, the Buckeyes make the journey to South Bend to take on Notre Dame in game number five. After a one-game Big Ten interruption against Purdue, Chris Holtmann and his team end the non-conference in Cleveland against North Carolina. It's a slightly toned-down version of the original schedule, which would have been one of the most difficult in recent Ohio State memory. Here's what you need to know about each non-conference game.



Nov. 25: versus Illinois State

What to know about Illinois State Location: Normal, Illinois Conference: Missouri Valley

Head coach: Dan Muller (eight seasons at Illinois State)

2019-20 record: 10-21 (5-13 in MVC)

2020-21: No. 9 in preseason MVC poll

Preseason KenPom rank: 194 A normally consistent Illinois State team tumbled last season, losing seven of its first eight games in the MVC and failing to recover. The end result was the first sub-.500 finish for the Redbirds since 2011. Right now, Ohio State makes up one of just two non-conference games for Muller's squad. It's a team with significantly lower expectations than in years past and certainly a side hungry for a better start to the season than 2019 presented.

Nevertheless, Ohio State will probably be favored by greater than 20 points in its season-opener on Wednesday.





Nov. 29: versus UMass-Lowell

Holtmann and co. took down UMass-Lowell by 20 last season. (AP)

What to know about UMass-Lowell Location: Lowell, Massachusetts

Conference: America East

Head coach: Pat Duquette (seven seasons at UMass-Lowell) 2019-20 record: 13-19 (7-9 in AE) 2020-21 preseason: No. 7 in preseason AE poll Preseason KenPom rank: 234 After Illinois State, Ohio State's next three opponents rapidly decrease in quality, starting with UMass-Lowell. The Buckeyes hosted Lowell last season in a very uneventful, 20-point victory. This is a below-average America East program that hasn't faced any expectations since joining Division I basketball in 2013. The River Hawks posted a program-record seven conference wins last season and bring in four transfers to pair with an experienced lineup.

The path to becoming a household low-major team is slowly being laid, but that doesn't change the fact that Ohio State holds an overwhelming advantage over UMass-Lowell this season.



Dec. 2: versus Morehead State

What to know about Morehead State Location: Morehead, Kentucky

Conference: Ohio Valley

Head coach: Preston Spradlin (four seasons at Morehead State) 2019-20 record: 13-19 (7-11 in OVC) 2020-21 preseason: No. 8 in preseason OVC poll

Preseason KenPom rank: 318 This team was bad offensively last year. Its three-point percentage ranked No. 348 in the country and its offensive efficiency was bottom-50 nationally. Morehead State was a below-average team in an already-bad conference. The Eagles have not beaten a power-conference team since upsetting Louisville in the NCAA Tournament in 2011. Since then, it's been all downhill for the program, which has not had a winning record in five seasons. Once more, Ohio State will be large favorites here-- the Buckeyes have never fallen to a sub-300 team in the history of the KenPom rankings.



Dec. 5: versus Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M has never traveled to Columbus, but fell to Cincinnati last season, 85-53 (AP)

What to know about Alabama A&M Location: Normal, Alabama

Conference: Southwestern Athletic

Head coach: Dylan Howard (two seasons at Alabama A&M) 2019-20 record: 8-22 (5-13 in SWAC) 2020-21 preseason: No. 8 in preseason SWAC poll Preseason KenPom rank: 343 We are officially in the basement of the country. Alabama A&M's loss totals over the past five seasons: 22, 27, 28, 27, and 18. It has legitimately been a bottom-10 team in the country for four consecutive seasons.

It's a part of the worst conference in college basketball and lost its first five non-conference matchups by an average of 29.2 points last season. Things probably won't change much this time around. This game should provide an opportunity for Ohio State's younger, inexperienced players to see the court and get used to the college game.



Dec. 8: at Notre Dame

What to know about Notre Dame Location: South Bend, Indiana

Conference: Atlantic Coast

Head coach: Mike Brey (20 seasons at Notre Dame) 2019-20 record: 20-12 (10-10 in ACC) 2020-21 preseason: No. 12 in preseason ACC poll Preseason KenPom rank: 80 Ohio State's opponent in this year's ACC-Big Ten Challenge is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a side it has not seen since 2013.

Under Brey, Notre Dame has been extremely steady, making the NCAA Tournament 12 times since 2001. Last season was a typical Irish year-- 20 wins yet again, a solid ACC season, and a first round ACC Tournament victory before the season was canceled. This is a team that loses a huge amount of production, however. The talent left on Notre Dame's roster is still solid, but its level of cohesion entering a strange season remains to be seen. Ohio State has an advantage entering the season-- at least in terms of proven talent and preseason expectations. Either way, the trip to South Bend will be Ohio State's first true test of the 2020-21 season.



Dec. 19: versus North Carolina (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

North Carolina's 25-point loss to Ohio State last year was its worst of the season. (AP)