What Will Smith Jr.'s commitment means for Ohio State

When you know you know. And Will Smith Jr. knew.

The 2023 three-star defensive tackle announced Sunday his commitment to Ohio State, choosing the Buckeyes over programs like Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Boston College.

For Smith, the commitment makes sense.

He's the son of former Oho State defensive end Will Smith, who played for the Buckeyes from 2000-03 and helped them win a national championship.

However, for Ohio State, this says more about its approach for the 2023 class.