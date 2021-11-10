What will Ohio State's 2022 class bring?

Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class is likely complete. On the first day of the early signing period, five recruits signed their letters of intent to join the Buckeyes next season: four-star forward Brice Sensabaugh, four-star center Felix Okpara, four-star guard Bruce Thornton, four-star guard Roddy Gayle Jr. and three-star guard Bowen Hardman. Bringing in Ohio State's largest recruiting class in the Chris Holtmann era, the Buckeyes have the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation behind Kentucky, Duke, Alabama, Kansas, Arkansas and UCLA. The Buckeyes' 2022 class is the highest-rated in the Big Ten ahead of No. 8 Michigan. Here's what each of Ohio State's 2022 signees will bring to Columbus.

Brice Sensabaugh

Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 230 pounds Position: Small forward Outlook: Brice Sensabaugh was Ohio State's final piece in its 2022 recruiting class, landing the No. 79 player in the country and the No. 23 small forward in the country in late September. According to Ben Fratrik, Sensabaugh's head coach at Lake Highland High School in Orlando, Fla., the four-star forward brings a level of size and ability to score, showing the versatility to guard bigger guys as a multi-positional athlete. Fratrik added that Sensabaugh can shoot from NBA range and has a feel for the game that's difficult to teach. Sensabaugh has an opportunity to fill in where redshirt senior forward Kyle Young will leave off at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Felix Okpara

Height: 6-foot-10 Weight: 220 pounds Position: Center Outlook: The four-star Chattanooga, Tenn. native picked Ohio State after receiving offers from the Buckeyes and Ole Miss, coming in as the No. 53 player in the 2022 class and the No. 11 center in the class. According to Rivals basketball recruiting analyst Dan McDonald, Felix Okpara is "arguably the top rim protector in the class and will hold down the paint." Ohio State has not signed a true center since three-star Ibrahima Diallo in the 2019 class, who is now at San Jose State. Okpara will join a roster without bigs like Joey Brunk, Seth Towns and Young manning the post, along with the likely departure of E.J. Liddell, pairing with Zed Key in the post.

Bruce Thornton

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 195 pounds Position: Point guard Outlook: Bruce Thornton was Ohio State's third commit in the 2022 class, announcing his intention to play for the Buckeyes two weeks after Roddy Gayle Jr. Thornton is the No. 41 player in the 2021 class and the No. 9 point guard in the country, Ohio State's highest rated point guard signing since D.J. Carton in 2019, who is now at Marquette. Thornton picked the Buckeyes over 19 other teams including Alabama, Cincinnati and his home-state Georgia. The four-star point guard will look to play an important role in running the offense, especially after the departure of Jamari Wheeler and Jimmy Sotos after the 2021-22 season.

Roddy Gayle Jr.

Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 185 pounds Position: Shooting guard Outlook: Roddy Gayle Jr. is a tall and lanky shooting guard, who was Ohio State's second commitment in the 2022 class — the first out-of-state commit to verbally commit. Gayle has a chance to man the backcourt of the Buckeyes offense with Thornton at the point, holding 19 offers including Alabama, Xavier, Wake Forest and Oklahoma. Gayle will join a guard position that will lose Wheeler and Cedric Russell at the end of the season and join Meechie Johnson Jr., Eugene Brown III and Malaki Branham on the roster in 2022.

Bowen Hardman