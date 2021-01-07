BuckeyeGrove - What will Monday night mean to Cooper, Hilliard, Ohio natives?

What will Monday night mean to Cooper, Hilliard, Ohio natives?
Justin Hilliard wanted to stay in Ohio.
Before the Ohio State linebacker was six years deep into his collegiate career, he was a four-star recruit from Cincinnati who could have played at virtually any university in the country.
He chose to stay home.
“When I was getting recruited, I think that was the main thing that went into my decision-- I wanted to stay in Ohio,” Hilliard said. “I wanted to be near my family, I wanted to be near my friends.”
Hilliard has powered through a torn left biceps, a torn right biceps, a torn meniscus, and a torn Achilles tendon over his tenure in Columbus. In times where most players would’ve called it quits, the linebacker said the reason he kept pushing was the reason he chose this school in the first place: Ohio.
The only player on the Ohio State roster to commit before the Buckeyes won their last championship in 2015, Hilliard remembers that glorious feeling and wants to bring it home again in his final go-round.
“It’s the family and friends and teammates I have here at Ohio State,” Hilliard said. “I think it would be so special to bring one back again.”
That pride in Ohio is common across the board for Buckeye natives.
Just ask Jonathon Cooper.
The fifth-year defensive end grew up in Gahanna, a Columbus suburb less than 20 minutes from Ohio Stadium. His memories of Ohio State football growing up are ones he’ll never forget.
“It’s special being from here, growing up here, being an Ohio State fan,” Cooper said. “Watching Troy Smith and all those guys-- James Laurinaitus-- all those guys do what they do.”
Whether it comes under the lights on a Friday night or watching the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon, Ohio has long been considered a football haven.
That’s why top-tier players like Cooper and Hilliard want to stay home. They’ve grown up with Ohio State football and want to become a part of it.
Cooper said the feeling of being a Buckeye is something that lasts forever once football has come and gone. He will always have this year's College Football Playoff to look back upon.
“I feel like after everything is said and done, I’ll reflect on playing in a game like that or being a Columbus kid and having this opportunity,” Cooper said.
The two most experienced players on Ohio State’s defense aren’t the only Ohio natives on this roster; Ohio State currently lists 54 players and six coaches from the Buckeye State on its official team website.
Ryan Day isn’t one of those six.
Born in New Hampshire, Day didn’t grow up with Ohio State football. But after spending four years in Columbus, the second-year head coach has embraced everything his team means to this state.
“The people of Ohio, and Buckeye nation, and all of the people who love the Buckeyes-- I hope they were at least able to watch the game tonight and get away from what a crazy year this has been and celebrate this game with us,” Day said following Ohio State’s victory over Clemson last Friday. “Because that’s a huge part of why we do what we do, even though we haven’t been able to see them.”
Like Cooper grew up watching Smith and Laurinaitus, there are countless kids whose first memories of Ohio State football will be Cooper. And Hilliard. And everyone who led this team to the brink of a national championship.
More than anything, those players stuck around this state because they wanted to continue a tradition of winning for those who follow.
Monday presents the ultimate opportunity to do just that.
“Maybe there’s some young kids out there who want to be like Justin Fields and Chris Olave and Tuf Borland and Jonathon Cooper,” Day said. “That’s what this thing’s all about.”