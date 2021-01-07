BuckeyeGrove - What will Monday night mean to Cooper, Hilliard, Ohio natives?

Justin Hilliard wanted to stay in Ohio.

Before the Ohio State linebacker was six years deep into his collegiate career, he was a four-star recruit from Cincinnati who could have played at virtually any university in the country.

He chose to stay home.

“When I was getting recruited, I think that was the main thing that went into my decision-- I wanted to stay in Ohio,” Hilliard said. “I wanted to be near my family, I wanted to be near my friends.”

Hilliard has powered through a torn left biceps, a torn right biceps, a torn meniscus, and a torn Achilles tendon over his tenure in Columbus. In times where most players would’ve called it quits, the linebacker said the reason he kept pushing was the reason he chose this school in the first place: Ohio.

The only player on the Ohio State roster to commit before the Buckeyes won their last championship in 2015, Hilliard remembers that glorious feeling and wants to bring it home again in his final go-round.

“It’s the family and friends and teammates I have here at Ohio State,” Hilliard said. “I think it would be so special to bring one back again.”

That pride in Ohio is common across the board for Buckeye natives.

Just ask Jonathon Cooper.

The fifth-year defensive end grew up in Gahanna, a Columbus suburb less than 20 minutes from Ohio Stadium. His memories of Ohio State football growing up are ones he’ll never forget.

“It’s special being from here, growing up here, being an Ohio State fan,” Cooper said. “Watching Troy Smith and all those guys-- James Laurinaitus-- all those guys do what they do.”