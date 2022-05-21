What will Miyan Williams bring to the Ohio State run game?

Tony Alford is satisfied with where his running back room is at.

The Ohio State position coach feels he has “three really good players" in his room, three "really dynamic players” that are all different in their own ways.

“They can all pose different problems for defenses,” Alford said. “They can all present different skill sets for our offense.”

Miyan Williams is also satisfied with where he’s at in Ohio State’s running back room.

The redshirt sophomore running back said he spent his second spring with the Buckeyes in the weight room, getting stronger and faster. He spent his second spring in his playbook, learning the offense more, hoping to be able to take the field in the fall and play without thinking.

More than anything, though, Williams just wants to continue the momentum from 2022.

“We just got to just basically pick up where we left off,” Williams said. “That’s what we got to do, just keep doing, keep the ball rolling.”

Williams doesn’t seem worried about what his role will be in Ohio State’s run game.

With the emergence of freshman TreVeyon Henderson in 2021, taking control of that top spot on the depth chart and turning it into 1,560 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns, Williams took a bit of a back seat, splitting second-team reps with Master Teague III and finishing his second season with 508 yards on 71 carries and three touchdowns.

As he prepares for the 2022 season, Williams made it clear that he wants to see everyone in the room get a chance to show what they can do. And when it’s his turn, Williams knows he will be ready.

“You just gotta stay ready. When your number's called, you gotta stay ready. You gotta stay ready because one person come out, the person who comes in, just keep the ball rolling,” Williams said. “Like don’t miss a beat.”