BuckeyeGrove - What went wrong for Carmen's Crew?

Jared Sullinger told the media on Monday that he might cry if Carmen’s Crew won The Basketball Tournament this year, as it would send his former Ohio State teammate Aaron Craft out of the professional basketball ranks with back-to-back tournament titles alongside his Buckeye brethren.

Well the tournament ended for Carmen’s Crew Wednesday, as did Craft’s pro career (barring an unforeseen return), but it was far sooner than he or the team had hoped, and disappointment took the place of any tears of joy.

What happened? Carmen’s Crew was the defending champ and the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, primed to make a deep run if not contend to repeat for the first-place prize, right? Wrong.

The heavy favorite was upset in its very first game by a No. 16 seed House of ‘Paign team that nary had a recognizable name on it, whose best player played not at Illinois, but four years at South Dakota State.

Even more disappointing for the Buckeye faithful is that, in the current sports landscape, a long tournament run from Carmen’s Crew would have been the closest thing to an NCAA Tournament game it had seen since the first half of 2019, and quite possibly the closest thing to a live Ohio State sporting event it will see until 2021.

So what exactly went so wrong for Carmen’s Crew against the underdog House of ‘Paign team? We’ve done the autopsy for you down below.