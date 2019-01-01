PASADENA, Calif. -- This year’s edition of Ohio State football came to a close Tuesday.

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-1) notched a 28-23 Rose Bowl victory against the No. 9 Washington Huskies (10-4) to send coach Urban Meyer into retirement with a win.

While plenty of questions remain about the future of the program under new head coach Ryan Day, the group of players departing from the program this year get to leave Ohio State with one final victory in a game dubbed “The Grandaddy of them all.”

This is what we learned.