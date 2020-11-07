COLUMBUS, OH - The Big Ten East is fully in the hands of Ohio State.



To the surprise of very few, the Buckeyes picked up a third-straight win to start the season, taking down Rutgers, 49-27. It was win No. 7 in a row for Ohio State against its over-matched conference foe.

Ohio State started slow, scoring only seven points in the opening frame, but quickly took the life away from Rutgers before halftime and coasted (a bit too much, perhaps) through the second half. Justin Fields continues to be absolutely unstoppable and Ryan Day stayed undefeated in Big Ten play as Ohio State's head coach.



The Scarlet Knights showed a new level of fight on Saturday night, but Ohio State had more than enough to pull away-- no matter how many trick plays it saw.



Let's take a look at everything we learned from Ohio State's second night game of the young season.

