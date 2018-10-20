WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.-- The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) were stunned in 49-20 defeat at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 3-1 Big Ten) Saturday night in Ross-Ade Stadium.

There were many things to take away from this wacky game in the Big Ten; most of them are bad, as excepted, but some things this team needs to learn and learn fast with the hopes for a Big Ten Title, believe it or not, still very much alive.