State College, PA- It wasn't a familiar scene at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. Instead of thousands of shrieking fans clad in white Nittany Lions apparel, a scattering of players' families sat above the sidelines, watching No. 3 Ohio State handle No. 18 Penn State on Halloween, 38-25.

From the very beginning, it was clear that Ryan Day's squad was prepared to take care of business. The Buckeyes attacked early and powered through any Penn State efforts to close the gap behind Justin Fields and an aggressive defense. The score did not tell the full story of this one- let's take a look at everything we learned in Ohio State's first ranked win of the season.