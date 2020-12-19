INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- In what would normally be considered the halfway point of the regular season, game number six for No. 4 Ohio State marked its first step into the postseason.

Missing a few critical pieces on both sides of the ball, the Buckeyes struggled early but piled on Trey Sermon's back to grind out a 22-10 win over No. 14 Northwestern. The victory marked Ohio State’s fourth-straight conference title.

This one was far from pretty. Ohio State suffered through major issues on both sides of the ball against a well-prepared Wildcat team that was ready to fight from the beginning. It was nowhere near the statement victory many were looking for out of the Buckeyes in the weeks leading up to the CFP.



Let's take a look at everything we learned in Ohio State's championship victory over Northwestern.