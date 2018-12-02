INDIANAPOLIS-- Not always pretty, but the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-1, 9-1 Big Ten) handled the No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats (8-5, 8-2 Big Ten) 45-24 to captured the team's second consecutive Big Ten title.

This game seemed like a re-tread of many of the top themes from the regular season: the passing attack set the opposing secondary on fire, the defense had problems against outside runs and a few plays in space, redshirt sophomore punter Drue Chrisman kicked the cover off the pigskin.

Now Ohio State waits playoff selection tomorrow, though the likely scenario is a Rose Bowl berth. Here's what we learned.