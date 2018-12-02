Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-02 00:25:48 -0600') }} football Edit

What we learned: Northwestern

C2pzaoqwjjjtkxseqsjf
Ohio State's defense struggled on certain fronts, but the pass rush put enough pressure on senior quarterback Clayton Thorson to win the day.
Scott Stuart
Andy Anders • BuckeyeGrove.com
@UniotoTank55
Staff

INDIANAPOLIS-- Not always pretty, but the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-1, 9-1 Big Ten) handled the No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats (8-5, 8-2 Big Ten) 45-24 to captured the team's second consecutive Big Ten title.

This game seemed like a re-tread of many of the top themes from the regular season: the passing attack set the opposing secondary on fire, the defense had problems against outside runs and a few plays in space, redshirt sophomore punter Drue Chrisman kicked the cover off the pigskin.

Now Ohio State waits playoff selection tomorrow, though the likely scenario is a Rose Bowl berth. Here's what we learned.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}