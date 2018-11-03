Ohio State brought back shades of The Bride from Kill Bill with its performance Saturday. Beaten and shot within an inch of their life, the Buckeyes rose from their deathbed and defeated a weaker foe in a series of trials and tribulations.

It was way uglier than it should have been. This was a test of fixes from the bye week, and few issues look resolved. Still, it was great to see the Buckeyes battle back after falling behind at home.

Here's what we learned.