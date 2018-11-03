What we learned: Nebraska
Ohio State brought back shades of The Bride from Kill Bill with its performance Saturday. Beaten and shot within an inch of their life, the Buckeyes rose from their deathbed and defeated a weaker foe in a series of trials and tribulations.
It was way uglier than it should have been. This was a test of fixes from the bye week, and few issues look resolved. Still, it was great to see the Buckeyes battle back after falling behind at home.
Here's what we learned.
Defense may be beyond fixing
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news