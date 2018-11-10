EAST LANSING, Mich.-- The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) beat the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) by a score of 26-6 Saturday in a brisk and windy Spartan Stadium.

There were many things to take away from this classic, old school Big Ten football showdown; most of them are things the Buckeyes need to improve on, but there are small silver linings in things that the team did well. With No. 4 Michigan just a few weeks away, the Buckeyes will have to shore up some things if they hope to get to the Big Ten Title game.