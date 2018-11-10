What We Learned: Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich.-- The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) beat the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) by a score of 26-6 Saturday in a brisk and windy Spartan Stadium.
There were many things to take away from this classic, old school Big Ten football showdown; most of them are things the Buckeyes need to improve on, but there are small silver linings in things that the team did well. With No. 4 Michigan just a few weeks away, the Buckeyes will have to shore up some things if they hope to get to the Big Ten Title game.
1. The Buckeye defense steps up
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news