COLUMBUS, Ohio--The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) handled the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) by the score of 62-39 Saturday at Ohio Stadium to move the Buckeyes to the Big Ten title game against Northwestern next weekend.

The Buckeyes emerged victorious in a spirited effort from all sides of the ball despite some crucial mistakes early in the game. Here are some things that were learned and some things that the Buckeyes will have to work on as the move on to the Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern next week.