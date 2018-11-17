Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-17 17:15:54 -0600') }} football Edit

What we learned: Maryland

Ti9ignu7dgf0cxjzkn9a
Sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins dives after the ball following a fumble.
Scott Stuart
Andy Anders • BuckeyeGrove.com
@UniotoTank55
Staff

COLLEGE PARK, Md.-- Ohio State came within an overthrown ball of losing any championship ambitions Saturday against Maryland.

Scraping by with a 52-51 win in overtime, the Buckeyes certainly didn't look up to snuff for what is required to beat Michigan next week.

There's plenty Ohio State needs to review and change before that (possible) top-10 showdown. Here's what we learned.

Run defense isn't fixed

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}