What we learned: Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md.-- Ohio State came within an overthrown ball of losing any championship ambitions Saturday against Maryland.
Scraping by with a 52-51 win in overtime, the Buckeyes certainly didn't look up to snuff for what is required to beat Michigan next week.
There's plenty Ohio State needs to review and change before that (possible) top-10 showdown. Here's what we learned.
Run defense isn't fixed
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news