COLUMBUS, Ohio - After a long week off, Ohio State finally returned to the field on Saturday afternoon for a much-anticipated showdown with No. 9 Indiana. Ryan Day and his team looked confused and made plenty of questionable decisions throughout before barely squeaking by in a 42-35 win.



Heading into the weekend, the contest was viewed as a de facto Big Ten "semifinal" and the Buckeyes' biggest challenge of 2020 to date. Indiana certainly showed everything that makes it a Big Ten contender, turning Ohio State over and creating huge plays through the air. In the end, Ohio State's talent pushed it to the other side victorious.



Let's take a look at everything we learned in a victory that sent the Buckeyes to the brink.

