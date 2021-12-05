What we learned from Ohio State's win against Penn State

Here's what you should take from this one.

Even when Penn State came to within six in the final two minutes, it was enough to keep Ohio State up, earning the 76-64 win in the first conference game of the season.

There wasn't much to worry about late for Ohio State in its Big Ten opener.

The atmosphere was pretty hostile toward Jamari Wheeler.

Each time the redshirt senior transfer from Penn State touched the ball for Ohio State, there were distinctly louder boos from the crowd, chanting “traitor” and other jeers toward the former Nittany Lion.

But with each boo there seemed an increase of intensity for Wheeler.

Coming in with a season high of nine points against Niagara, the redshirt senior guard recorded seven points in the first half, attempting a team-high seven shots from the field. Sure, he was a little trigger happy — only hitting one of his five attempts from 3 — but it was clear he wanted the game to go through him, adding four assists. Off the ball, he continued to be a pest, recording a steal with five rebounds.

Wheeler wanted to show what Penn State was missing out on with him in Columbus.

And in the second half, he continued that mentality. While the offense slowed down a bit, the defense didn’t let up, adding two more steals to finish the game with three, setting the tone defensively for an Ohio State team that recorded eight steals along with 18 points off Penn State’s 15 turnovers.

If anything, Wheeler is aggressive. If this is the Wheeler Ohio State gets to see once BigTen play ramps up, he will be incredibly valuable, especially in those high-profile conference matchups in January and February.

That’s why there were boos and calls of him being a “traitor.”

Penn State knew what it was missing.