What we learned from Ohio State's dominant win against Wisconsin

Where E.J. Liddell goes, Ohio State follows. It’s really as simple as that.

The same struggles plagued that junior forward in the first half, recording two turnovers eraly, seemingly rattled by the trap and the attention he was getting by the Wisconsin defense. But he still controlled the game: 14 points on six-of-seven shooting, four rebounds, a steal.

Prototypical Liddell.

Liddell added 14 points in the second half too on a less efficient, but still clean five-of-nine, adding five rebounds and two blocks. The key stat? Zero turnovers and four assists.

Liddell looked like a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate against Wisconsin, setting the tone for what was a dominant second half of Ohio State basketball, both offensively and defensively.

Liddell sets the tone. And if it’s something he can continue to do without losing the ball after being too aggressive, watch out. He’s going to need more space in his trophy case.