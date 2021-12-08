What we learned from No. 21 Ohio State's win against Towson

Here's what we learned about Ohio State in its latest victory.

Ohio State extended its win streak to three with an 85-74 win against Towson Wednesday night.

Kyle Young can’t miss right now.

The redshirt senior forward has been lights out from deep. After hitting all four of his 3-point shots against Penn State, Young continued to feel it, adding two more Wednesday night against Towson.

Young hasn’t shot this well from deep, ever.

In his first three seasons at Ohio State, the redshirt senior forward hit four of his 29 attempts from deep. In 2020-21, that narrative shifted a bit, hitting 13-of-30 from deep for a 43.3% shooting percentage.

That has ballooned even further in his final year with the Buckeyes, hitting nine of his 17 attempts from deep.

Young’s over halfway to his career high in 3-point attempts nine games into the 2021-22 season.

While he’s coming off the bench for the first time since the 2018-19 season, Young’s role has been incredibly valuable, molding into anything Ohio State needs, whether it’s an offensive contributor or a paint presence.

Against Towson, Young was an offensive mainstay, recording 18 points in 24 minutes off the bench, converting on six-of-seven from the floor.

Young is so valuable for this team. And off the bench, it’s a veteran presence the Buckeyes need to keep momentum moving even if a player like Liddell is not on the floor.