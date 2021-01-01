NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- As far as dramatic rematches go, Friday night's Sugar Bowl may take the cake.

Beyond the obvious narratives entering the evening, this game had it all. Injury comebacks, timely turnovers, entertaining offense, ended streaks, new beginnings-- you name it, this game had it.

No. 3 Ohio State pulled ahead of No. 2 Clemson with a massive second quarter, and the Tigers had no answer for the Buckeyes' host of playmakers on both sides of the ball. The end result was a 49-28 shellacking in what was Ohio State's first victory over Clemson in program history.

Let's take a look at everything we learned in the Buckeyes' dominant win.

