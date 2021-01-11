MIAMI, Florida -- No more season postponements. No more threats of fall weekends without Ohio State football. No more concerns over games played.



It's over.

Ohio State's incredible ride was officially grounded on Monday night by an Alabama team that put the finishing touches on its own immaculate season.

Behind a near-perfect second quarter, the Crimson Tide weren't to be stopped on offense, driving down the field at will in an eventual 52-24 win over the Buckeyes in Miami that marked National Championship No. 7 for Nick Saban.



This undermanned, limping Ohio State team simply didn't have enough in the tank to keep up on either end.

Let's run through everything we learned in the final game of the college football season.

