What to expect from Ohio State's second half

Ohio State's bye week is nearly over. Now, the focus has officially turned to the second half of the 2021 season. Here's a look at each of the six teams the Buckeyes are scheduled to face for the rest of the regular season.

Ohio State at Indiana; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23

Indiana head coach Tom Allen has led the Hoosiers to two wins in their first six games of the 2021 season. (AP Images)

Season Record: 2-4 (0-3 in Big Ten) Offensive stats: 22.3 points per game (No. 10 in Big Ten), 340 offensive yards per game (No. 11 in Big Ten), 124.2 rushing yards per game (No. 12 in Big Ten), 215.6 passing yards per game (No. 7 in Big Ten) Defensive stats: 26.8 points allowed per game (No. 14 in Big Ten), 331.7 offensive yards allowed per game (No. 7 in Big Ten), 122.3 rushing yards allowed per game (No. 6 in Big Ten), 209.3 passing yards allowed per game (No. 7 in Big Ten) Key matchup: Ohio State's running game against the Indiana rush defense While Indiana's defense has been suspect all season — allowing a conference-high 26.8 points per game — the Hoosiers have kept it contained yards wise, especially in the run game. Indiana allows opposing backs to average 3.8 yards per carry and have allowed only six rushing touchdowns all season: tied with Minnesota, Purdue and Ohio State for sixth-most in the Big Ten. Helped by players like senior linebacker Micah McFadden, who leads the team in tackles (36) and tackles-for-loss (9), Indiana will look to stop the Buckeyes on the ground first, something it did in Week 7 against Kenneth Walker III and Michigan State: allowing 100 yards on 35 touches and no touchdowns. One main question heading in: Can Ohio State regain the first-half mojo? Ohio State was on a role at the end of the first half of the 2021 season, outscoring Akron, Rutgers and Maryland, 177-37, prior to the program's off week. Quarterback C.J. Stroud regained his health and found his confidence in leading the offense, while the Buckeyes found its answer at running back in TreVeyon Henderson, adding to the core trio of wide receivers: Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson. While defense is important, the Buckeyes' mojo will come from its offense, facing an Indiana defense that has struggled to stop much of anything in its first six games.

Ohio State vs. Penn State; Oct. 30

Penn State redshirt senior linebacker Ellis Brooks leads the Nittany Lions with 44 tackles through six games.

Season Record: 5-1 (2-1 in Big Ten) Offensive stats: 28.3 points per game (No. 6 in Big Ten), 396.7 offensive yards per game (No. 7 in Big Ten), 128.3 rushing yards per game (No. 11 in Big Ten), 268.3 passing yards per game (No. 4 in Big Ten) Defensive stats: 13.8 points allowed per game (No. 2 in Big Ten), 311.7 offensive yards allowed per game (No. 5 in Big Ten), 110.3 rushing yards allowed per game (No. 4 in Big Ten), 201.3 passing yards allowed per game (No. 4 in Big Ten) Key matchup: Ohio State's run game against the Penn State rush defense This is another defense that's found its fair share of success against the run game. The Nittany Lions have allowed opposing backs to average only three yards per carry and have only scored four touchdowns through their first six games: tied with Wisconsin for second best in the conference. Much of that has to do with the pressure up front. While Penn State hasn't been able to convert on many sacks — recording only 11 in six games for second-worst in the Big Ten behind Indiana — it has been able to convert on tackles-for-loss, led by redshirt senior defensive end and Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie, who leads the team with nine; four more than any other member of the defense. One main question heading in: Will Ohio State step up when it needs to? This is it. This is showtime. This is the game that will likely define the direction for the rest of Ohio State's season. Penn State would be the Buckeyes' first real test with their resurgent offense, playing against a defense that allows less than two touchdowns per game, and only eight touchdowns in its first six games combined. It's a test for Ohio State's secondary, facing an experienced quarterback in Sean Clifford that has not been electrifying, but has gotten the job done for 13 total touchdowns compared to five interceptions. All in all, this is the game that will show whether Ohio State is or is not on a track for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State at Nebraska; Nov. 6

Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez leads the No. 2 offense in the Big Ten. (AP)

Season Record: 3-5 (1-4 in Big Ten) Offensive stats: 29.8 points per game (No. 4 in Big Ten), 469.3 offensive yards per game (No. 2 in Big Ten), 206.8 rushing yards per game (No. 3 in Big Ten), 262.6 passing yards per game (No. 5 in Big Ten) Defensive stats: 20.6 points allowed per game (No. 9 in Big Ten), 345.9 offensive yards allowed per game (No. 8 in Big Ten), 142.9 rushing yards allowed per game (No. 11 in Big Ten), 203 passing yards allowed per game (No. 5 in Big Ten) Key matchup: Ohio State's defense against the Nebraska offense Simply put, this Nebraska offense has been electrifying. And it's really had one face. Led by junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, the Cornhuskers have the second-best offense in the Big Ten in terms of yardage, averaging nearly 30 points per game. Martinez can do it with his arm and with his legs, averaging more than 50 yards on the ground and nearly 250 yards in the air with 20 combined touchdowns. Redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson has added some success in the Nebraska ground game with four touchdowns, while senior wide receiver Samori Toure has been the main weapon on the outside, averaging 65.13 receiving yards per game. But Martinez has been the face of this offense through Nebraska's first eight games. One main question heading in: Can Ohio State stop Martinez on the road? Not many defenses really have. The junior quarterback has scored at least two touchdowns in seven of his eight games this season, being limited to one passing touchdown in the Cornhuskers' 56-7 win against Northwestern Oct. 2. But this is a quarterback Minnesota seemed to figure out Week 7, allowing -17 rushing yards on eight carries with his longest carry going for four yards. The Golden Gophers did this with only two sacks. If Ohio State's front seven can find that consistent pressure, whether it's from players like Tyleik Williams and Haskell Garrett in the middle, Zach Harrison or J.T. Tuimoloau on the outside or even Teradja Mitchell in the middle, it seems like the Buckeyes should be fine against Martinez, even in a road atmosphere in which Nebraska has all three of its wins.

Ohio State vs. Purdue; Nov. 13

Purdue redshirt senior Aidan O'Connell took the starting quarterback job from Jack Plummer has led the passing game to success ever since. (USA Today Sports)

Season Record: 4-2 (2-1 in Big Ten) Offensive stats: 22.1 points per game (No. 11 in Big Ten), 407.6 offensive yards per game (No. 6 in Big Ten), 81.6 rushing yards per game (No. 14 in Big Ten), 326 passing yards per game (No. 2 in Big Ten) Defensive stats: 13.3 points allowed per game (No. 1 in Big Ten), 291.9 offensive yards allowed per game (No. 2 in Big Ten), 124.6 rushing yards allowed per game (No. 8 in Big Ten), 167.3 passing yards allowed per game (No. 2 in Big Ten) Key matchup: Ohio State's secondary against the Purdue passing game Redshirt senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been extremely vital for the Purdue passing game over the past two weeks. Taking the starting job from Jack Plummer, O'Connell threw for a combined 746 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against Minnesota and Iowa, completing 70% of his passes. Purdue lives and tied by its passing game, scoring 14 of its 17 total touchdowns though the air in six games. But it's a passing game as a whole that's been incredibly hot and cold, sitting No. 4 in the conference with eight interceptions. But its a unit that's found its groove. Facing Iowa, a group many thought had one of the top pass defenses in the country, O'Connell missed 10 passes, threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. One main question heading in: Can Ohio State overcome the notion of "Purdue trap game?" The Boilermakers already converted on this once already in 2021: taking down No. 2 Iowa in dominant fashion in Iowa City. It's something Ohio State felt the last time it took on Purdue: falling to the Boilermakers, 49-20, in West Lafayette, keeping the Buckeyes on the outside of the Playoff in 2018. This team is no pushover either. Purdue has one of the better pass games in the conference. Purdue has one of the best defenses in the conference, using highlight plays from junior safety Cam Allen or junior defensive tackle Branson Deen to keep opposing offenses at bay. But this is an Ohio State team that has the talent to beat the Boilermakers at home, having not lost to a conference opponent — if the Buckeyes don't lose to Penn State Oct. 30 — since Nov. 21, 2015 against Michigan State.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State; Oct. 20

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has the Spartans undefeated through the first seven games of the 2021 season. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Season Record: 7-0 (4-0 in Big Ten) Offensive stats: 34.3 points per game (No. 3 in Big Ten), 451.7 offensive yards per game (No. 4 in Big Ten), 200.4 rushing yards per game (No. 5 in Big Ten), 251.3 passing yards per game (No. 6 in Big Ten) Defensive stats: 18.7 points allowed per game (No. 5 in Big Ten), 406.4 offensive yards allowed per game (No. 12 in Big Ten),121 rushing yards allowed per game (No. 6 in Big Ten), 285.4 passing yards allowed per game (No. 14 in Big Ten) Key matchup: Ohio State's passing game against the Michigan State secondary While Michigan State's offense has been getting a lot of attention in the first half of the season — from Walker and the run game to quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Jalen Nailor in the passing game. But, man, this pass defense has not been good. Even with players like cornerback and Alabama transfer Ronald Williams Jr. along with safeties Angelo Grose and Xavier Henderson, the pass defense has struggled for 285.4 passng yards per game on a 62.3% completion percentage. Michigan State has allowed 9.7 yards per completion and nine touchdowns — tied with Michigan for seventh worst in the conference. Nevertheless, this is an opportunity for Stroud to continue to find his rhythm heading into the back end of the season. One main question heading in: Will Ohio State show up? From 2015-19, Ohio State has won its game leading into the Michigan game the final weekend of the regular season by 12.8 points, skewed by one-point victories against the Spartans in 2016 and against Maryland in 2018: both on the road. But especially with a Michigan game that could define the season, this Michigan State game could be one to overlook, especially if the Spartans already have a loss to the Wolverines. However, pieces on offense like Walker, Thorne and Nailor could prove to hurt the Ohio State defense in major ways. Will the Buckeyes be able to respond even as its rivalry game inches closer?



Ohio State at Michigan; 12 p.m., Nov. 27

Michigan sophomore Blake Corum is one of two Wolverines running backs to average more than 80 yards per game. (USA TODAY Sports Images)