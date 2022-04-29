What the New York Jets will get in Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert
Jeremy Ruckert has a chance to finally show off the full brunt of what he can do as a tight end.
At Ohio State, Ruckert was limited in that regard due to a Buckeyes offense that is notorious for not using its tight ends very often in the passing game. But that will change now that Ruckert is off to the next step in his career.
Ruckert was drafted by the New York Jets Friday, taken in the third round at No.101 overall.
Ruckert is the second Ohio State player to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jets along with wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was picked No. 10 overall.
What the New York Jets will get with Ruckert
Ohio State loves using its tight ends in its offense but mainly for blocking and in order to run its 12-personnel packages (one running back, two tight ends and two receivers on the field). The array of five-star and high-end four-star receivers get the bulk of the action and targets in the passing game. So Ruckert was underutilized throughout his four seasons in scarlet and gray.
In limited time and targets, Ruckert still showcased how dangerous he can be in a vertical passing game and how he can be a reliable target in the middle of the field. He was a speedy, tough presence who often hauled in passes down the seams, using an athletic 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame to shield off defenders.
He is arguably the most talented, athletic pass-catching tight end in this year's draft class. But he is certainly not the most well-rounded. Ruckert was an under-appreciated blocker for the Buckeyes who did a solid job. But he was still not in the same conversation as a former Buckeye like Luke Farrell when it comes to blocking chops.
Ruckert needs to develop into a better blocker at the NFL level to stay on the field longer, which is partially why he was ranked No. 199 among tight ends in Pro Football Focus' offensive grade (59.4).
However, his frame, athleticism, hands, speed and toughness create a high ceiling for him to become an elite pass catcher out of a tight end position that has shifted toward utilizing a player of his ilk much more as an offensive centerpiece league-wide.
Looking back at Ohio State career
Ruckert entered the Buckeyes program as the No. 3-ranked tight end, No. 101 overall player and top-ranked player in New York out of Lindenhurst High School in the 2018 recruiting class.
Ruckert came to Columbus with plenty of pressure and expectations on his back. He was one of the highest-ranked tight end signees in Ohio State history, and more of a spotlight was thrust on him when Urban Meyer prophesied when Ruckert first signed, "I think Jeremy Ruckert might be the best tight end prospect that I've ever seen and recruited. His skill set is ridiculous."
So there was hope that Ruckert would be the guy to buck Ohio State's trend of not utilizing tight ends as receiving threats. He had the requisite skill set, coming to town as a lethal and athletic pass catcher rather than a polished in-line blocker like the Buckeyes always liked.
That never truly took off as anticipated. Ruckert had some big-time moments throughout his tenure in Columbus, highlighted by a ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch in the 2019 Big Ten Championship against Wisconsin, which was the spark to a second-half comeback in a win over the Badgers.
He also caught two key touchdown passes in the 2020 Sugar Bowl win over Clemson, and he followed that up with another impressive one-handed grab against Alabama in the national championship game.
Ruckert finished with 54 career receptions for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns, which is the second-most at his position in program history (Jake Stoneburner, 13), though his high ranking in that category is much more of a product of the Buckeyes' tight end usage in the passing game, especially in the red zone.