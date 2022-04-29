What the New York Jets will get in Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

Jeremy Ruckert has a chance to finally show off the full brunt of what he can do as a tight end. At Ohio State, Ruckert was limited in that regard due to a Buckeyes offense that is notorious for not using its tight ends very often in the passing game. But that will change now that Ruckert is off to the next step in his career. Ruckert was drafted by the New York Jets Friday, taken in the third round at No.101 overall. Ruckert is the second Ohio State player to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jets along with wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was picked No. 10 overall.

What the New York Jets will get with Ruckert

Ohio State loves using its tight ends in its offense but mainly for blocking and in order to run its 12-personnel packages (one running back, two tight ends and two receivers on the field). The array of five-star and high-end four-star receivers get the bulk of the action and targets in the passing game. So Ruckert was underutilized throughout his four seasons in scarlet and gray. In limited time and targets, Ruckert still showcased how dangerous he can be in a vertical passing game and how he can be a reliable target in the middle of the field. He was a speedy, tough presence who often hauled in passes down the seams, using an athletic 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame to shield off defenders. He is arguably the most talented, athletic pass-catching tight end in this year's draft class. But he is certainly not the most well-rounded. Ruckert was an under-appreciated blocker for the Buckeyes who did a solid job. But he was still not in the same conversation as a former Buckeye like Luke Farrell when it comes to blocking chops. Ruckert needs to develop into a better blocker at the NFL level to stay on the field longer, which is partially why he was ranked No. 199 among tight ends in Pro Football Focus' offensive grade (59.4). However, his frame, athleticism, hands, speed and toughness create a high ceiling for him to become an elite pass catcher out of a tight end position that has shifted toward utilizing a player of his ilk much more as an offensive centerpiece league-wide.

Looking back at Ohio State career