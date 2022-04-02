What Tanner Holden addition means for Ohio State

Ohio State needed someone.

With all of the uncertainty surrounding who’s set to return, with question marks surrounding Seth Towns, Justice Sueing and Malaki Branham, the Buckeyes came into the offseason with holes to fill.

And one of those holes was filled Saturday.

Guard Tanner Holden announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State after three seasons with Wright State.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 185 pounds, the Wheelersburg, Ohio native was simply a scorer, finishing his junior season averaging more than 20 points per game, shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from 3.

With a bigger body, the wing also made an impact on the glass, averaging more than seven rebounds per game, hitting 51 percent of his tries inside the 3-point line.

That’s what Ohio State needed: a scorer.

The Buckeyes are currently preparing for a reality without Branham and junior forward E.J. Liddell: Ohio State’s two leading scorers and two Big Ten postseason honorees.

With Branham’s decision looming, along with the status of both Sueing and Towns, Ohio State came into the offseason with Zed Key, Eugene Brown III and Meechie Johnson Jr. as the returning offensive leaders, along with the fifth-best recruiting class in the country.

In other words, the promise may be there, but outside of Branham and Liddell, there’s really no clear idea of where Ohio State’s offense is going to come from.

Holden is a start: a clear scorer who terrorized opposing defenses in the Horizon League.

And there will be more moves coming. It’s how head coach Chris Holtmann’s teams operate, relying on pieces in the portal to infiltrate a sense of veteran leadership into what’s set to be a younger group in 2022-23.

Could Holden be that piece for the Buckeyes? Could he be one of the long-term scoring answers? Maybe.

But this move signifies that the Buckeyes have begun the process of finding its offense and finding its identity heading into a season where it’s not clear what it will look like.