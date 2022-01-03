What's next for Ohio State with Master Teague III off to the NFL?

Master Teague III participated in Ohio State's Senior Day.

He had his moment against Michigan State, leading the team with 95 yards rushing, scoring a touchdown in the final moments int he blowout against the Spartans to the echos of "Teague" ringing throughout Ohio Stadium.

It's a career that hasn't really gone as the Ohio State redshirt junior has planned, playing in only seven games for the Buckeyes in 2021 with 348 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

But he's still trusting his abilities, announcing Monday his intentions to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Buckeye Nation, first off, I want to take the time to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Chris for my continued journey and testimony while here at the Ohio State University. Without the grace of God and His strength, I would not be where I am today," his statement read.

"I want to say thank you to all the strength staff, coaches, and trainers at The Ohio State for the opportunity and ability to play and compete at a one-of-a-kind university. Although it has been a challenge, it has made me a better man and caused me to lean on my faith that much more.

"Thank you to my parents who have invested and sacrificed so much to see me succeed as a football player and, more importantly, as a young man. To the rest of my coaches and teammates throughout the year, thank you for being part of my football journey.

"Despite this year not going the way I imagined and wanted it to go, I am going to trust the Lord and my abilities and have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. I am so grateful to be a part of The Brotherhood at The Ohio State and a part of Buckeye Nation."

Teague finishes his Ohio State career with 1,764 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, including a career-high eight in 2020.