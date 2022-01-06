What's next for Ohio State's offensive line?

Ever since Greg Studrawa stepped in and took over Ohio State's offensive line in January 2016, the room has seemingly been about development.

Yes, Ohio State has found its fair share of top-tier offensive linemen like five-star guard Wyatt Davis, five-star tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, five-star tackle Paris Johnson Jr., five-star guard Donovan Jackson and even four-star lineman Carson Hinzman: the No. 1 center in the 2022 class.

But since the 2017 class, much of Studrawa's approach has been on projects, developing former two-and-three-star linemen like Thayer Munford, Dawand Jones and Rutgers transfer Jonah Jackson into award-winning and consistent contributors to the starting five up front.

At some points under Studrawa, it had taken some shifting in positions too: moving Billy Price, who converted to guard after coming in as a four-star defensive tackle in 2013, to center in 2017, leading to a Rimington Trophy as the best center in college football.

He did the same with former Ohio State guard Par Elflein, moving him to center and winning the Rimington Trophy in 2016.

Those moves worked. Those projects worked in Studrawa's six years with Ohio State.

However, in the past three recruiting classes, that development has halted, at least in terms of on-field performance.

Since the 2019 class, only four of his 11 linemen recruited have turned into key contributors: Jones, Johnson, center Luke Wypler and guard Harry Miller, whose multiple injuries have kept him off the field for the most part since joining the team in 2019.

With that, the changes to the starting lineup have not worked out as the ones with Price and Elflein did early on.

In 2021, Ohio State played four tackles at five spots on the offensive line, moving Munford and Johnson to the guard spots with Petit-Frere and Dawand Jones on the outside, along with Matthew Jones serving as the versatility option at both guard spots and at center.

The product wasn't terrible, but it wasn't as dominant as it usually was, leading to the No 47 rush offense in the country behind Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska. The Buckeyes scored only 24 rushing touchdowns all season, showing an imbalance between one of the nation's top passing games and a running game that was not matching the production.

In terms of pass protection, the Buckeyes were tied for 14th-best in FBS with North Texas and Wisconsin, allowing 1.31 sacks per game.

It just wasn't the dominance Ohio State had shown up front in year's past, despite spurts of dominance against Purdue and Michigan State before getting destroyed up front against Michigan: averaging just over two yards per rush and eight tackles-for-loss, including three off the edge by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.



After a run game that had taken a dip in the final five games of the season, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wanted a change on the offensive line.