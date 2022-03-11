What's next for Ohio State basketball after its Big Ten tournament loss?

INDIANAPOLIS — One game into the Big Ten tournament, Ohio State is already on its way home.

The six-seed Buckeyes fell short in their third matchup with No. 11 Penn State, falling to the Nittany Lions, 71-68 Thursday night.

What's next for Ohio State?

Ohio State team writer Colin Gay reflects on Ohio State's second-round loss to Penn State in the Big Ten tournament and goes through each of the questions facing the team ahead of its NCAA Tournament run.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and visit us at ohiostate.rivals.com for all the latest news and analysis of Ohio State football and men's basketball.