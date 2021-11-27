What's next for Ohio State after unanticipated loss to Michigan?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ohio State’s drive heading into the locker room for halftime describes the offense to a tee.

From the first completion to running back TreVeyon Henderson from quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Buckeyes were off, converting on third downs, not letting a false start penalty keep them from driving. But the offense came up short once it got to the red zone, leading to a 30-yard field goal from kicker Noah Ruggles.

But it didn’t seem like too much of an issue. Ohio State was getting the ball back to start the second half. Trailing by one point, it didn’t seem too much of a deficit for the No. 1 offense in the country to overcome.

But it ended up being too much to overcome.

Starting the third quarter with the ball at their own 25-yard line, the Buckeyes tried to re-establish the run game, handing the ball off to Henderson three times: five yards, three yards, two yards.

A three-and-out. A punt.

Taking the ball at its own 19-yard line, Michigan responded with three runs of its own: 12 yards from sophomore Blake Corum, 55 yards from Corum and a 13-yard touchdown by senior Hassan Haskins.

Momentum secured.

“Even getting three points at the end of the half and getting the ball back, I think if we could have scored with that first possession, we really could have gotten some momentum,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “But we didn’t, and they came right down and scored.”

This is something Michigan knew it was capable of before the season started.

As the Wolverines celebrated its first win against rival Ohio State since 2011, it also used the time to reminisce, to think about the progress made, to potential cultivated over the course of the 2021 season, one that kept the Wolverines in the back seat in terms of the Big Ten East race.

It’s something that Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara couldn’t really believe at the podium, shaking his head, knowing how long it's been since the Wolverines have been able to celebrate against that team from Columbus.

“It’s an accumulation of everything that we’ve done, all the work we have put in,” McNamara said. “We knew that we could beat them. Now we know what it takes. Now we just have to do it every single year. We even have to get better.

“They are human too. We proved that today.”



