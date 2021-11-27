What's next for Ohio State after unanticipated loss to Michigan?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ohio State’s drive heading into the locker room for halftime describes the offense to a tee.
From the first completion to running back TreVeyon Henderson from quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Buckeyes were off, converting on third downs, not letting a false start penalty keep them from driving. But the offense came up short once it got to the red zone, leading to a 30-yard field goal from kicker Noah Ruggles.
But it didn’t seem like too much of an issue. Ohio State was getting the ball back to start the second half. Trailing by one point, it didn’t seem too much of a deficit for the No. 1 offense in the country to overcome.
But it ended up being too much to overcome.
Starting the third quarter with the ball at their own 25-yard line, the Buckeyes tried to re-establish the run game, handing the ball off to Henderson three times: five yards, three yards, two yards.
A three-and-out. A punt.
Taking the ball at its own 19-yard line, Michigan responded with three runs of its own: 12 yards from sophomore Blake Corum, 55 yards from Corum and a 13-yard touchdown by senior Hassan Haskins.
Momentum secured.
“Even getting three points at the end of the half and getting the ball back, I think if we could have scored with that first possession, we really could have gotten some momentum,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “But we didn’t, and they came right down and scored.”
This is something Michigan knew it was capable of before the season started.
As the Wolverines celebrated its first win against rival Ohio State since 2011, it also used the time to reminisce, to think about the progress made, to potential cultivated over the course of the 2021 season, one that kept the Wolverines in the back seat in terms of the Big Ten East race.
It’s something that Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara couldn’t really believe at the podium, shaking his head, knowing how long it's been since the Wolverines have been able to celebrate against that team from Columbus.
“It’s an accumulation of everything that we’ve done, all the work we have put in,” McNamara said. “We knew that we could beat them. Now we know what it takes. Now we just have to do it every single year. We even have to get better.
“They are human too. We proved that today.”
Day knew Ohio State was human.
Ohio State was young, basically having to start from scratch after its loss to Oregon in Week 2.. To Day, the Buckeyes were a living organism, one that was continuously growing, making progress from week to week, molding into a national title contender.
Day repeated over and over how tough this stretch was for the Buckeyes, a six-game gauntlet filled with games where his team could become exposed if things didn’t go right.
And against its rival, against the team Ohio State prepares for night and day all season long, it didn’t play its best game, and was exposed.
“It hurts. When you live this year round, it hurts,” Day said. “There’s so much riding on it, as we know. It’s going to leave a mark for awhile.”
It was the same issues that have popped up before.
For the Ohio State offense, it was what Day refers to “staying off schedule,” from developing a balanced offensive approach and establishing the run — averaging 2.1 yards per carry — to shooting themselves in the foot, recording seven offensive penalties including five false starts and two holding penalties.
Stroud places a lot of that blame on himself, losing his voice early in the week due to a sickness, giving him an inability to yell and communicate effectively to the offensive line.
“Whenever you get yourself out of schedule like that, it’s not a good feeling,” the redshirt freshman quarterback said. “I think sometimes, we bounced back, gained the yardage back. The majority of the time, when we put ourselves in the hole, we beat ourselves.”
Defensively, it was the run game; really, the first run game to beat Ohio State’s defense with a dominant performance since the Oregon game.
While Michigan had some big plays, including a 55-yard rush by Corum and a 27-yard run by Haskins, it was more about consistency, getting first downs with ease averaging 7.2 yards per play. It was the downhill, aggressive, physical run through the middle of the offensive line that Ohio State could not stop, leading to six rushing touchdowns, including five by Haskins.
“We just have to stop the run,” Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw said. “That’s what you have to do in away games in the Big Ten. You have to stop the run… It’s embarrassing.”
For Michigan, it was about more than just beating Ohio State. It was about silencing the doubt, embracing the rivalry for themselves and taking responsibility that this would be the team that beats the Buckeyes for the first time since 2011.
“These guys have been disrespecting us, stepping on our jerseys, talking about hanging 100 on us, doing all the rah-rah, doing all the talk,” Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said. “We were about it today.”
Michigan was about it at the start of the third quarter, when Ohio State had a chance to take the lead, but instead recorded a three-and-out and answered with a touchdown of its own.
Stroud didn’t think Ohio State had lost at that point in the game. It was just another goal that Ohio State was unable to achieve.
“When we had a three-and-out, it wasn’t like, ‘Damn, the game is lost,’” Stroud said. “But it was definitely like we had to regroup and keep fighting, and I felt we did that.”
But for the first time in 3,654 days, Ohio State’s fight wasn’t enough.
It wasn’t enough to get Ohio State back to another Big Ten championship, something Day has never missed. It wasn’t enough to get Ohio State back into the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2018 season.
It wasn’t enough, period. And it’s something Day doesn’t really know how to deal with it.
“There’s not much to say because you don’t plan for this type of thing,” Day said. ”We’ll have to get on the bus, head back to Columbus and figure out what’s next.”