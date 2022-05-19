What's next for Day, Holtmann after Ohio State contract extensions?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann each got their paydays.
Ohio State announced Wednesday that both the football head coach and men's basketball coaches would be extended until the end of their respective 2028 seasons, each adding a pay raise.
Why now?
What does each extension mean for each program?
We took a look in the latest edition of the Scarlet and Gray Report Podcast.
Follow us and listen to the latest episodes of the Scarlet and Gray Report Podcast on Spotify, Amazon and iHeart Radio.
Subscribe to Scarlet and Gray Report for just $9.95 per month and subscribe to our YouTube page for more breaking news, analysis, exclusive in-depth features and more on the Buckeyes.