What Ryan Day said ahead of No. 10 Ohio State's meeting with Akron

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media prior to the No. 10 Buckeyes' meeting with Akron Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Here's what he had to say about quarterback CJ Stroud, what to expect from the defense and what expects from his team moving forward. Follow along for updates.

With Matt Barnes calling the defense, what are the pros and cons of him calling plays from the field instead of the box?

"It's two-fold. One, it's just having interaction with the players and two, it's making sideline adjustments. When you are in the box, you see things that you can't see on the field, especially on the far side of the field. So it's kind of that give and take. Some guys like to be up in the box to see the whole picture, some like to be down on the field. When you re down on the field, you also get a field for the players, the look in their eye and those type of things. For our defense, there's a lot of guys involved still. It's not like Matt's doing it on his own there. He's a part, Kerry, Al Washington's there. They all come up with the game plan. Once the game plan's set, then you go about calling it I think we are heading in the right direction in terms of game day operations."

Is there a problem with the field turf at Ohio Stadium?

"We look at our cleats to make sure we have the right footwear... We're looking at those things to make sure we have the right footwear.

The way TreVeyon ran last Saturday, do you see him starting at that spot?

"He's certainly going to have a bigger role. Wtherer it's the starter or not we will figuree week to week. He deserves an opportunity to play a lot because you see his big play ability. Miyan started the first game and Tre definitely flashed in this game. We'll see. He's still young, Miyan's still young, Master's still practicing hard. We'll kind of figure it out as the season goes on."

When you look back at the film, where would you like for him to grow?

"He has a lot to grow. He's got a lot to improve on. You see his ability level, but there's a lot of things in terms of executing: the protection, executing his reads and his vision, making sure he is running through contact and finishing runs. There was a lot of good things out there, but he is very, very young. He didn't play last year at all in high school, so the las time he played was his junior year in high school. The flash like the has been exciting, but at the same time, he's still young, he's still growing, he still has a long way to go."

Do you feel any pressure this week to get those backup quarterbacks playing time knowing this is the last non-conference game?

"No, I don't feel pressure. We'll look to see if we can possibly get that done this week, though, if it works out. A lot of it has to do with the week of preparation. It really is week to week. We start that preparation Sunday after we get off the field, wipe the previous week clean and we go from there. It's all about how these guys prepare and how they practice. If the opportunity presents itself, then we might do the this week."

You have a lot of guys that didn't play last year because of the lack of non-conference games. How much does that impact the play right now and not being as sharp as you want to be?

"First off, there's no excuses. We have to play at a high level and have to execute in all three phases and play int he game, play hard and do all those things. But if you are looking at our team, you are looking at a team that, coming off of last year, a lot of experience walked out of the building. Typically those guys would be stepping into roles that they are stepping into would have had a bunch of reps under their belt. The linebackers, the four linebackers who left, played almost every snap last year. Justin Fields played every snap last year. A bunch of those guys got a lot of reps last year and those guys who are stepping into those roles didn't. Some of those guys didn't play their senior year of high school, some of those guys are year two, three in the program, but are still inexperienced. If you have Josh Myers, Wyatt Davis, Justin Fields, Tuf Borland, Pete Werner, those guys coming back into this year, it would probably be a little different. But they are gone. There was a gap there. We have to fill that gap and catch up. It's not going to happen overnight. We have to do a good job as coaches to make sure we are on our game to help close that gap faster. The more snaps they get under their belt, the more experience they get, the more confidence they get, they will build. I think it's something that's there. It's real. We recognize it and we have to make sure we're addressing it."

What did you see about the two-safety look that you liked? And number two, Ronnie Hickman seems to be coming on. He seems to have made an impact on those man situations along wutg Cam Martinez. What's your take?

"It's exciting to start to hear those names. Going in, it's like 'Who are the guys that we are going to count on?' You are starting to see Ronnie make plays. You are starting to see him with multiple games where he has 10 or more tackles. You see Cam get a PBU, you see Denzel get an interception that got turned over, but it was good play. You see Cam Martinez with the interception, a couple guys getting sacks, a couple guys coming out to make plays. I think that will go a long way when you get to the meat of the schedule. Nw they know they can do it because they have done it. Everything they are doing Is for the first time. So I think that part's exciting. We did change up our looks a little bit. We need to figure that out and figure out which of those plays put our guys in the best position to be successful. Because that's our job as coaches: put your players in the best position to be successful. If we are not doing that, it needs to change. I thought we did better job at that, but we need to do better."

Bryson Shaw seems to be more comfortable, he seemed to be in the mix more. Am I reading that wrong?

"No. How much has he really played in the season? Now he's starting to get his feet wet, starting to get that experience and reps under his belt and he can draw on those type of things. I think one thing that we al have to recognize is that you don't just go and walk out in Ohio State uniform thinking you are going to win. It doesn't work that way. It's very hard. We have to continue to prepare at a high level so we can compete at a high level. That's just a fact. The more that guys are getting those reps and are preparing at a high level, the more success they have."

Question about the backup quarterbacks and getting reps while CJ Stroud struggles to get going in the first half.

"I don't know about all that. We will see if there's a situation that presents itself that we may want to do something to get some guys some reps... I don't like the idea of arbitrarily putting someone in there. I think what CJ has done so far, he's had some reps that he wants back, but he has had some very good reps as well. If his numbers are compared to some of the young quarterbacks we have had. And he's young, playing as a true freshman. He's going to have growing pains along the way. He just has to lean from those and continue to grow. Those other quarterbacks have to keep coming. If they keep practicing well, they will get the opportunity."

How do you balance getting CJ reps while keeping him healthy with his sore shoulder?

"it's a challenge for sure. It's making sure he gets the reps, gets the time with the receivers that he needs. But then also rests his shoulder and making sure it's where it needs to be. There's something there for sure that we have to work through. It's something we're talking a lot about to figure out."

Why isn't there seemingly a lot of pressure from the defensive front?

"It needs to improve. We can play with a four-down front and we want to see disruption in the backfield, so we're going to continuously work on that and try to find the way to put them in the best position to be successful. I think pressure does help, but like you said, there are one-on-one situations where we have to do a better job executing. It's two-fold: I think the secondary's covering, making the quarterback hold onto the ball a little more. That allows those guys to get home. I think we did cover a bit decent the other day. That's something we spent a lot of time on this week."

What is Kerry Coombs role right now?

"He's a professional. He's an Ohio guy, he's got a lot of pride. He's a tremendous coach and an unbelievable record in terms of being a head coach when he was in high school and then he came here. The guys he's developed and the things he's done — he's been a part of national championships. He's a proud Buckeye. He's done an unbelievable jjob in the last week of just pushing forward. I have a lot of respect for him. He loves this place and loves to win. He's still a big part of this defense and still has a lot to do with it.. He still sees everything in the eyes of a coordinator. We're readjusting his role, but he's done an unbelievable job at being a pro.

Is this team where you thought it would be after three games?

"I didn't have many expectations because there were so many unknowns heading into the season. There are so many guys that we talked about in the spring, we talked about in the preseason and now here we are of just guys that haven't played. You do the best you can in practice to prepare them, but until they are actually in the game, you just don't know. I didn't;t know what this year would bring, and here we are... It's still early on, and I think we're going to be steadfast in getting the experience that we need, but also forging an identity of the team and what identity we want to have as a team. This is the pressure. I didn't know where we would be as a team and didn't have any expectations. I'm hopeful that we can keep working and come back here in a few weeks and see a lot of growth, but that takes great job coaching, teaching... These first ew weeks haven't been ideal. But that's life."

How much does the lack of pressure exacerbate the amount of space allowed in the zone defense?

"I think it goes hand in hand. I think there are times where we are playing zone, some times we are playing man and when the pass rush doesn't pair up with the coverage, that's a problem. There are times where we are getting a little bit of ground right there and there are going to be some underneath completions and the quarterback gets the ball out and we need to rally, be great tacklers and force them to work the ball down the field and avoid the big plays, explosive plays. If we are going to do that, we're also going to have to play man and challenge them at times and force that quarterback to hold the ball. All those things won't work if we don't have a pass rush or a four-man rush.

How long does it take for a player to get comfortable with the spatial awareness the zone?

"Everybody's different... The more you can get mental reps the more you can watch film and visualize them in your head; we talk all the time about playing the game in your mind. If you play the game in your mind, you give yourself the advantage. If you don't if you don't and the only time you are getting that rep is when you are physically doing it, then you are not going to be as good as the next guy. That's something we talk about a ton: getting mental reps and visualize the game, watching film because that's what playing at the highest level of college football is all about. That can close the gap fast as well. As much work as you put in physically over the week, you have to put the same work in mentally so that we can learn."

With TreVeyon and Master, how good is it to have a list of guys that can carry the ball for you to have that depth at running back?

"Especially as we get in the meat of the season, we think that position is critical, especially with the paths that we are striving for. We have to run the ball, throw the ball. We haven't quite found that balance yet. You've seen flashes of t, but we have to execute at a high level across the board. Having those guys and having the depth at that position gives us strength moving forward."

How has Cameron Martinez grown from being a high school quarterback to a high-level defensive back?

"He wasn't sure about making that move. He was actually a wide receiver when he first came in and had to go back and forth. We felt his skill set was very special and he could be a very high end DB, but he would have to make a very hard transition. This is an example of someone who's done a very good job with the amount of reps he's had in practice. and, what we just talked about, talking mental reps for competitive excellence. It's just the start. He made a play or two and that was good. But now consistency moving forward is going to be critical."

CJ Stroud said he's in pain, looks like he's in pain. Is there any possibility of him not playing this week?

"I don't know. We can talk about that as the week goes on, but the plan is for him to practice."

This would be the game, right, to get other quarterbacks looks?

"Yeah, and if it works out, like I said... CJ gets in there and we want him to find a rhythm as well. He's got to get the execution of the offense. That's his whole goal is to make sure that we're executing at a high level and finding that rhythm. I don't think we have found that quite yet. We need to get that done this week,, things we we are trying to address in practice, how we are teaching. At the end of the day, that's something we are trying to find, and if something presents itself where the other guys can get in the game, that's what we'll do."

When the not-so-good reps come and it's tied to accuracy, is that tied to the shoulder or is that more of an experience thing?

"Probably a little bit of both.... When you get more reps under your belt, you get more comfortable and you rep better in practice and all those things add up. All things work through your quarterback, and I think there's still great football ahead for CJ Stroud. I just do. You look at the situation he was put into and some of the throws he's made. You can see him do it. Now he just has to keep growing."

How has CJ Stroud been in his ability to process plays when things are getting fast?

"I think he's very intelligent... He knows what he sees when he gets off the field. He'll come off the field at times and knows that he made a mistake and understands it afterwards... You have split seconds to make these decisions. You learn from it."

When you have young players, how much do you watch the veterans respond to their success?

"Being a good teammate is something that's very important. Being a Buckeye, being proud to be part of the team is so important, whether that's being an older guy, a younger guy making plays, the better teammate you are really does matter. We have been talking about that a lot. You come to Ohio State sometimes because of your goals personally that you have, but once you are here, you are part of the brotherhood, you are a part of Buckeye Nation, something bigger than just you. And that's why you play so hard is for the guys."

If you see a response you don't like, do you stop it right away or see how long it goes?

"fIf we see something we don't like, there's a conversation that's had. But for the most part, the guys are pulling for their teammates. There's a lot of pressure on these guys. They have parents and family and media and people who have certain expectations of them. Maybe they aren't meeting those expectations and that's hard for them. There's a lot of things coming at them, certainly with name and likeness, the one-time transfer rule, there's just a lot going on; what you call a lot of noise. So they have to filter that out, so that's when you come into this building, I callout the sanctuary. It's safe from all that stuff outside. We're all in this together."

You said when things go wrong, you look at personnel, coaching and scheme. I think we saw a little of all three of those things with the changes you made, but has any one of those things stood out these last two games when you looked at the film?

"Think it's a little bit of all three, finding the right guys in the right spots, which I think we made some progress on. I think that the scheme has been good at times, but I also think it could be better and the same thing with coaching. We have to tighten all of those areas.

Is it disappointing that you haven't found that identity yet with as many young guys as you are playing or is that expected?

"I don't know if it's disappointing. It is what it is. The more we get out there, the more those guys fit into those roles, the more personality they will have. I have a good idea of what it will be. I don't think we are that far off. Sometimes it feels like we're really far away, but we're not. We'll just keep pushing forward and you can't be fake. You can't have a fake confidence... It's going to get real."

How do you make sure people play to the standard and make sure that people get value out of this game?

"I don't think it's about anybody we are playing. It's always been about us. I don't think there's been once where we were just beat. Every time I've lost a game around here, it's always been us. It's always a standard about who we are and it's been about us. I think the best version of ourselves, and it's always been our culture, has been fight. Fight to become the best version of yourself. This week, that has to be the focus. Nothing else. Simply be the best version of you, the best version of this team that we can be. And if we do that, we can take the next step forward. How do we do that? Fight. It's not easy. We have to prepare at the highest level you can possibly prepare at and then put it on the field because that is the test."

How do you feel CJ Stroud is handling the pressure?

"I think it is a work in progress. There's a lot of expectation and big shoes to fill. I think in certain ways he's done that and in other ways he's trying to figure that out. That's just real. He'll tell you that as well. That's part of the position. We knew, when we went down the road of having young quarterbacks in this program that it would be like this. But if you get through this part of it, you get through the growing pains, the expectations of walking into The Shoe playing in front of millions, that's something that sets him up for a long time.

What do you say to him to encourage him?

"That's playing quarterback. The guys who come here, whether it's CJ, Kyle or Jack, the guys that came before, Quinn, they came here because they want to be the quarterback at Ohio State, that they want to move on and possibly have a career in the NFL. Well if you want to play at that level, this is part of the deal. It doesn't make it easy, but it's something you have to embrace and you have to understand and have a plan for it when he goes through it, plan for it when it goes bad... It goes for the position and it's something you have to learn. It's hard to prepare for though.

How has Quinn Ewers progressed? What is he doing at this point?

"I think he would tell you it's been hard for him, coming into this thing during the preseason and being out for a little bit of a stretch. We're trying to get him as much information as we can, but there's a lot of catching up to do. He's trying. He's working at it, but once you get in the season, it's very, very difficult to try and catch up and get the reps because he got here late."

Does he throw at practice?

"He does. He'll get a few reps and he'll get some reps today. But I can't sit there and tell you get gets enough reps to prepare for the game right now. It's really impossible once you are into the season. You only have so many reps and these quarterbacks, they only have so many reps to prepare to play in the game. We're going to try and get him a few things after practice, get some work in."

What's the balance of keeping CJ Stroud confident as the starting quarterback while getting in-game reps for Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III?

"Again, this week we'll take a look at the circumstances and see if it makes sense for some other guys to take some reps. To your point, I'd love to get some of those guys in there and see what they can do. Hasn't really come up yet and I don't think we're there, but again, we'll look at CJ, see how he's feeling, see how practice goes and we will see basked on the game and based on how the opportunities arise. If we get those guys in there, great because like you said, it would be great to see those guys. In practice, those guys are getting a lot of reps."

Is having a group of young quarterbacks just a reality you are happy to deal with?