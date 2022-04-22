What Ohio State's roster looks like with Seth Towns returning

In two seasons with Harvard, Towns averaged 14.2 points per game, shooting 42.3% from the field and 41.9% from 3, averaging 14.2 points per game.

After averaging 10.8 minutes off the bench for Ohio State in 2020-21, shooting 42.1% from the field with 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, Towns missed the entire 2021-22 season recovering from a back injury after missing two seasons with Harvard with knee injuries.

The Columbus Dispatch's Adam Jardy was the first to report Towns' return.

Ohio State forward Seth Towns will return for another season with the Buckeyes, a team spokesman confirmed Friday.

Another roster move was confirmed for Ohio State heading into the 2022-23 season.

Ohio State's roster is starting to take shape.

With the return of both Towns and Justice Sueing confirmed, Ohio State has 11 players secured for the 2022-23 season.

The Buckeyes have five returners: Sueing, Towns, Eugene Brown III, Zed Key and Kalen Etzler along with five members of their 2022 recruiting class: Bruce Thornton, Brice Sensabaugh, Roddy Gayle Jr., Bowen Hardman and Felix Okpara.

Ohio State also added former Wright State guard Tanner Holden from the transfer portal.

The Buckeyes are still waiting on answers from Harrison Hookfin and Malaki Branham, who put his name into NBA Draft with the ability to return for another season of college basketball if he chose.

With Hookfin and Branham both back, Ohio State will still have two non-scholarships spots to fill on its roster.